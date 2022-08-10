“Ronaldo to Atletico? It would be a great deal for everyone”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the strong themes of the final part of the 2022 summer transfer market. The Portuguese striker only entered the second half in the first Premier match badly lost since Manchester United against Brighton, without however receiving a particularly warm welcome from fans of the Red Devils, tired of the player’s desire to change scenery 12 months after his return to Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid has no place for Ronaldo The passing of the days, however, brings Ronaldo closer and closer to the stay, even if it is easy to imagine that the rumors about a possible, new transfer will accompany the last days of negotiations. One of the hypotheses still standing is that linked toAtletico Madridalthough the recent exploit of Alvaro Morata, author of a hat-trick in the friendly against Juventus, and in general the economic difficulties related to the operation make it particularly problematic an operation however frowned upon by the athletic fans, who have taken a stance clearly opposed to the arrival of Ronaldo at the Metropolitano also through banners rather eloquent.

Look at the gallery Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench: expressions become a viral meme!

“Ronaldo-Atletico Madrid perfect match” To go against the tide, however, is a former glory of Real Madrid like Guti, now columnist for Dazn Spain, according to whom Ronaldo’s arrival at Atletico would be a bargain for everyone: “Atletico are a great team that needs a great striker, Ronaldo certainly is. I say ‘why not?’ I think it would make a nice couple. I think that in the end everyone looks for his own path and looks for the best for himself and his family“.

Watch the video Manchester United, fans download CR7