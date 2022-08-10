Rihanna’s hot tweet to Chiquito Romero and Eliana Guercio’s “I lend it to him”

With the latent possibility that Agustín Rossi will leave the club in the coming months, the arrival of Sergio Romero to Boca was a bomb on the closing of the transfer market. Chiquito has already been presented and this Tuesday he had his first practice at the Xeneize, where they see him very well: they say he is ready to put on his diver right away.

Look also

In this way, although he arrives with very little filming in recent years, Boca adds a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and the first images that come to the mind of Argentines have to do with his performance with the Argentine National Team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil , where Chiquito was a figure and hero in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the semifinals.

During that tournament, Romero was all the rage, but not only because of what was done on the inside of the court. The archer caught the attention of none other than Rihanna, the famous singer born in Barbados, who even He gave him a compliment through his Twitter account: “Romero is on point (Romero is about to)”.

Look also

The message was published on June 21, 2014, day in which Argentina beat Iran 1-0 for the second date of the group stage, with an agonizing goal by Lionel Messi. The tweet is still searchable on Rihanna’s account today: it currently has 35.3 retweets and 30.5 likes. A little while before, she had also referred to Leo: “Messi… we are looking at you.”



Eliana Guercio during Brazil 2014.

At that time, in the midst of the furor over the Sabella Selection in Brazil, Rihanna’s comment caused a sensation in Argentina. So much so that they even asked Eliana Guercio about it, who match by match followed her husband from the stands. And she was encouraged to joke: “If we’re champions, I’ll lend it to Rihanna for a week.”

Look also

As we know, the story did not end in the best way for the National Team, which lost 1-0 to Germany in the final. But Rihanna didn’t have too much trouble: she traveled to Brazil to see the final and ended up celebrating the title with the Teutons. She put on her shirt, celebrated in her bra and even entered the locker room. “I touched the glass, I held it, I kissed the glass and I took a selfie with her,” she said in those days, also on her networks.

Rihanna partied with the Germans…



Rihanna in the final of Brazil 2014 (AFP).



Rihanna partied with the Germans.



Rihanna partied with the Germans.



Rihanna partied with the Germans.

The presentation of Romero in Boca