Rihanna is the youngest billionaire

Rihanna has become the youngest billionaire in the United States according to the Forbes 2022 list and ranking 21st in the richest women in the country, dethroned Kylie Jenner, who was previously above ‘Riri’.

The main reason is undoubtedly his high net worth of 1.4 billion dollars, a sum that is due to her musical successes and the companies in which the interpreter of ‘Work’ has worked hard.

(See also: Reveal list of US millionaire women: Taylor Swift and Rihana appear)

It was in the year 2019 when Rihanna earned the title of the richest female singer in the world and in 2021 he entered the list of billionaires, but in that same year the one who took first place was the owner of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ with 900 million dollars.

Therefore, in this year the artist dethrones the youngest of the clan Kardashian Jenner who currently has a net worth of 600 million dollars thanks to your cosmetics company.

(You are also interested in: Rihanna and Asap Rocky would already be thinking about getting pregnant again)

In this list are other celebrities such as Madonna with 575 million dollars, Taylor Swift with 570 million dollars, Kris Jenner who accumulates 230 million dollars and Sandra Bullock with 225 million dollars, among others.

However, Kylie Jenner is still the most followed woman on Instagram, because in January of this year became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on the social network, currently has more than 356 million fans.

Read Also













Learn about the news in this video: