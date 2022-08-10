Rihanna: her most extravagant maternity looks | CelebsU

Karen Garcia

The singer reveals her bulging belly in these outfits

Rihanna She has always been characterized as one of the celebrities who is never afraid to risk anything, and she has shown it with such a unique style. And now that she’s pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky, the singer hasn’t left her fashion behind.

For this reason, celebrity has become a trend, since each one that appears in the media has surprised with her maternity looks, and these are very unusual, since they are very extravagant and daring.

The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ has presumed that being pregnant is not an impediment to looking sensual, wearing outfits that expose her bulging belly despite the low temperatures in New York, where she lives.

The first time she surprised her fans with her outfits was when she announced that she was expecting her first baby. Riri wore an oversized pink puffer coat from Chanel’s fall/winter 1996 collection, denim pants from Vetements, and a luxurious Christian Lacroix cross necklace.

Later, the Barbados native was also spotted on the streets of Beverly Hills, wearing a black lace-up top by Jean Paul Gaultier and stirrup leggings by The Attico. In addition to heels with a stone ankle bracelet from Jimmy Choo.

And so Rihanna became a must-see fashion phenomenon for many women who are about to have babies. In her latest appearance she wore a custom leopard print denim coat, and a vintage Dior open top with Tom Ford jeans and padlock sandals.

Rihanna undoubtedly conquered more than one with her style, and showed once again that she is not considered a fashion diva for nothing.