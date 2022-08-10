Review I am Groot – A fun miniseries of shorts full of humor

With the premiere of the films Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and its follow-up in 2017, audiences got a first-hand look at the strangest, most dysfunctional group of superheroes imaginable. led by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Coopersoon became one of the most applauded pieces of the increasingly complex and great cinematographic narrative of Marvel Studios. Obtaining a greater representation in the events orchestrated by Kevin Feig On the big screen, perhaps one of the greatest successes of his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Groot, a humanoid being with the qualities and characteristics of a plant that he gave life to -through his voice-, the aforementioned Vin Diesel .

the character of Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby came to life with a fun adaptation that conquered locals and strangers and that, until the arrival of Baby Yoda in starwars Y The Mandalorian, became the must have for collectors in relation to figures or stuffed animals. With the arrival of his reincarnation, Baby Groot, the thing went to majors, stealing scenes from many of the heroes and villains of Gunn’s films. Now, in the middle of Phase 4 of Marvel, comes I am Groota fun mini series of animated shorts full of humor that introduces us to the likeable member of the guardians doing his own thing and surviving as best he can in the hostile and crazy world that he has had to live in. In Vandal we have seen in early access the five short that make up this Marvel special for Disney+ and we’ll tell you if it’s worth it in our review no spoilers.

I am Groot

I am Groot (I am Groot in its original title) is a computer-animated series of five very short episodes that arrive on August 10 on the aforementioned Disney streaming service. It is framed within the Marvel Cinematic Universe -generating rivers of ink for it-, and presenting us with a collection of stories starring Baby Groot between the two James Gunn films. It is produced by Kirsten Leporean entertainer from the United States who has taken advantage of her career as an expert in stop-motion and traditional techniques, even signing one of the best episodes of Adventure Time of all its history, Bad Jubies. Lepore has directed and written all the chapters of this little anthology, and although their quality is uneven -to the surprise of no one-, it is true that they all perfectly condense the spirit of this particular hero and of the universe of space opera in which it develops.







The premise is very simple: Groot doing things as he grows and returns to his original form. Logically it is not so easy, since the little one goes from resurfacing in the pot that we see at the end of the first tape of Guardians of the Galaxy to wander around the Milano hindering everyone -especially Rocket- or escaping and visiting strange planets without adult supervision. Groot’s motivations are always given by his innocence, generating really crazy situations, since by not having a father or a moral code about him -his family is busy with other matters-, he always ends up making crazy decisions or achieving success in what he sets out to do in the craziest possible ways. This generates errors, failures or bizarre situations in which the series shines especially, demonstrating the good work of Lepore, who manages to condense a whole carousel of emotions into episodes of just three or four minutes.

“ The chapters are a carousel of emotions, full of classic codes typical of traditional animation







the music of Daniele Lupi works like a shot, jumping from one genre to another, trying impossible combinations –spaghetti western meets electronic sound– and looking to touch the keys of authentic hits from the international musical culture of the sixties and seventies. Basically, we’re talking about that eclectic mix of Guardians of the Galaxy but in a more classic and natural sense, something more organic and open, which generates a sound look to the series full of personality, making us forget for a moment about the lack of dialogue. All of these episodes I am Groot, Groots First Steps, The Little Guy, Groots Pursuit, and Groot Takes a Bathbeside magnum opusare released the same day, allowing us to enjoy a marathon of crazy adventures that remind us of the good old days of cartoons on a Saturday morning and it won’t take us more than 20 minutes in total.







I am Groot?

Its success is so guaranteed that Kevin Feige and the showrunner of this fun and original experiment, they have given the green light to a second part. The production will maintain the same spirit, exploring Groot’s childhood, creating awkward situations and helping us explore the craziest side of the hero embodied by Vin Diesel. It is clear that the format, very grateful, is ideal for a streaming platform for various reasons, but we are facing the typical promotional content that previously would have come as a succulent extra on a Blu-ray or DVD edition of a Marvel movie, and that until not long ago was even the claim of the official YouTube channel on duty. Times change, undoubtedly, and Disney+ is now the home of Marvel and its phasesso we understand that this distribution channel has been chosen. It is necessary to understand the big pictures of the House of Ideas right now? Maybe not. Is it more fun than many products, series and movies with more promotion, budget and media coverage? s.

