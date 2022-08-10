release date and trailer

Minecraft is the most successful title in the video game industry and very few can look at him suspiciously. Mojang Studios has had no problem being so attractive to companies that a huge company like microsoft set his sights on it and bought the studio and the IP back in 2014.

Now after 11 years of undisputed hegemony, the indie that has devastated everyone announces a new game. Yeah, it’s not technically a sequel. We are not talking about the only spinoff of the saga since Telltale Games took the IP for their graphic adventures. However, it is the first that maintains its game world and its aesthetics against everything with minecraft legends.

This new game Mojang Studios will keep the same style, yes, but the title will address a strategy approach Y action with semi-isometric perspective what will come next 2023 on a date yet to be determined. While it is a very interesting announcement, this particular RTS was teased last week on a wave of rumors about a new game of the license.

minecraft legends follow no important details, but the American company has announced that the game’s story and cutscenes are unfinished at the moment, but development is far enough along that the game will finally arrive next year. The perspective and the new approach semi-StarCraft is very striking for the new public, although it is difficult to be flashy for the more classic public.