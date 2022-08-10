Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spoke about her “broad” sexual status

ava philippethe daughter of actress Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, 22, answered questions from her followers during a short Instagram Stories quiz.

“Do you like boys or girls?” A follower wanted to know and Ava replied in a shared post to her 996,000 followers: “I’m attracted to… people! (whatever gender it is).”

Although it is not clear if they are still together, Ava spoke several times about her relationship with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Last summer, they took a selfie while attending a baseball game together and he also posted some photos of them walking around Los Angeles.







Ava Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s daughter). Instagram



Reese Witherspoon’s reaction to her daughter’s statements

Reese recently opened up about her kids growing up dealing with fame and buzz.. The actress stated to the InStyle site: “It’s a strange situation because I didn’t grow up in fame. So Ava is having an experience that I didn’t have, as are all of my children.”

Whiterspoon added that “we are lucky to have friends who have grown up in Hollywood and they can help them by giving advice on how to get by. Ava is down to earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She is studying, learning and trying to find herself. It’s an important thing in life to try different things and find out what your path really is.”

Ava is the firstborn of Reese and the heartthrob Ryan Phillippe and usually lives with the paparazzi who often portray her. In fact, she was photographed in a casual outfit: sneakers, blue pants and a white shirt. Far from the glamor that so many of her mother’s colleagues proclaim.

The young woman maintains a good relationship with her father, who revealed that both he and his daughter suffered from depression.

​“Depression was a big obstacle for me since I was a child. I see it in my daughter too. She has it, and I wish she didn’t. Some people carry this sadness inside, or think about things so much that it eliminates any fun, “confessed the actor.

However, despite these statements, Ava seems intact in the photo. She even had no problem when photos of the young woman with her mother, one of the highest paid actresses in the Hollywood industry, went viral.

The fans went crazy over the resemblance and began to circulate what seemed more like a wish than a rumor: Will Ava be the protagonist of the Legally blonde 3 which will be released in May this year?







Legally Blonde -its original title- premiered in 2001 and was directed by Robert Luketic. The story focused on the personal quest of a girl who enrolls in Harvard University with the aim of getting her ex-partner back, but he discovers his vocation, his strength and his independence. With superficiality, a lot of pink, Elle Woods (Reese) mesmerized everyone with that creature.

In 2003 it premiered Legally Blonde 2. In the second part, Elle, now a lawyer, goes to Washington to fight for animal rights. In May it was known that she is coming Legally blonde 3. And with some changes when it comes to the writers of the project.

Will Ava Philippe join the new installment of the romantic comedy?

