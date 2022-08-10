Record: €251.8 million is now the biggest jackpot in Italian lotto history! Argentines participate online

Mama Mia! This Italian lotus has just hit a jackpot. €251.8 milliona new record in lottery history Italy SuperEnalotto and could be won in the next draw on Thursday, August 11.

Since the colossal prize of the $1.3 Billion Mega Millions on July 29, all attention is on this lottery that surpassed its old record of €209 million won in August 2019.

SuperEnalotto It has always been a favorite of fans of Italian lotteries. Some well-known celebrities like George Clooney, Elizabeth Hurley and Paris Hilton play SuperEnalotto. It was also reported that Madonna bought 100 SuperEnalotto tickets during one of her world tours and, although she didn’t win the jackpot, she did win the second prize of €120,000, not bad! Madonna then donated her earnings to build a school in Malawi, even better!

if you want to know how to participate in the next draw from Argentinawe have researched and brought all the information for points so you don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to win an important prize, or even the jackpot.

When will this unmissable giveaway be? The SuperEnalotto lottery expects to award the grand prize this Thursday, August 11.

How to win this jackpot from Argentina? The only method to enter and win online remains the lottery ticket courier service from TheLotter . Once inside, select 6 of your lucky numbers and you could become the biggest lottery winner in Argentina and Italy at the same time. This is also the biggest jackpot at the moment in the whole world!!

Once the purchase is confirmed, the local office will buy the official ticket on your behalf and send you a scanned copy to your account as part of the “See your ticket” service. In addition, when you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will enjoy your prizes in full, 100% commission-free.

About TheLotter

TheLotter is a regulated company in the European Union and has been leading the online lottery industry since 2002, thanks to an impeccable reputation and professional customer service available 24/7. The more than 111 million dollars paid to more than 7 million winners from around the world they do nothing more than endorse the extensive and honorable history of the company.

Earning notifications

After the draws, TheLotter publishes the winning numbers on the results page, but in addition, customers can see the details of the draw and their prizes in their personal account. Players will also receive a private notification with the results of the draws they have entered and each time they win a prize!

prize claim

If an Argentine won the pot, TheLotter will cover all your travel expenses so that you can claim the prize personally, if you wish. If you win a prize of less than 200 thousand dollars, all the money will be transferred directly and automatically to your personal account. In either case, the service does not charge commission.

Be part of TheLotter’s select list of big winners!

You would not be the first Latino to win a grand prize, and it is that Latinos stand out especially for having claimed incredible prizes ranging from 50 thousand dollars, to 30 million dollars!

In January 2022, the platform registered two Chilean winners of the third prize of the megamillions , and in June two other Mexicans won 50 thousand and 68 thousand dollars respectively in other lotteries. So anything can happen.

Secure your tickets for this raffle today! Thursday August 11 by the fabulous accumulated well of €251.8 million from the SuperEnalotto !