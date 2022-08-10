Rebels of the 21st century: how those who refuse to have a mobile phone live

By Romina Calderaro. Changes are difficult for human beings and at first it was easy to resist. When the first cell phones appeared (in Argentina, at the end of 1989, with the company Movicom) refusing to have one was perfectly normal, a natural act of neophobia.

But, believe it or not, because of the conviction that they create an unhealthy dependency or diminish human contact, there are people who even today (most of the people go back to look for the cell phone at home if they realized that they forgot it because they consider it an extension of their body) continue to choose not to have one and communicate by other means .

Are an intense minority who is very clear about why he does not want the device in his daily life, despite the fact that today in Argentina there are more cell phone lines (about 55 million) than inhabitants.

Men of letters but without cell phones

JournalistVctor Hugo Morales is one of the people who chooses, despite the intense activity he does every day, not to use a mobile phone.

I never had the need to have a cell phone, I got used to it, I would live losing it and it scares me to create a dependency like the one I see in others, he told Tlam.

All the people consulted referred to this dependency. And they are not lacking in reason because cell phone addiction has already been defined with the neologism “ nomophobia “.

I don’t know if it’s resistance or negligence, I don’t think it’s a virtue or a defect, maybe I reject it out of a self-preservation instinctI will become an irreparable addict…or maybe it’s an excuse”, said the writer and journalist Rudolph Braceliwho at 82 still prefers to communicate by mail or landline telephone.

He acknowledges that he remains “far outside” of the world because there are rarely those like him, but, poet after all, he says that not having a cell phone “makes you a kind of God of others“.

He explains it like this: “You become a kind of God of others, you see how they cross the street and risk their lives for this little egg. And the truth is that although it is a common place, we are more isolated than ever. Yes, the one who looks at another without being looked at is a kind of God”, poetizes the writer.

It is not that Braceli from Mendoza has never had contact with a cell phone. He says that at the time home births had become fashionable, he was writing a note on the subject and had to be in communication with the women who were about to give birth.

I tried it on other occasions. “I have had three cell phones and there is no case, I have to ask my grandchildren for directions and they give them to me at a speed where I understand less and less,” he laughed.

Today there are very few who are not aware of the cell phone (Photo: Leo Vaca)

Teenagers are digital natives, the chance that they won’t have one if they can buy it is almost non-existent. However, a world idol like the singer Ed Sheeran (31) decided not to use a cell phone.

The historian Norberto Galasso belongs to the same club. I don’t normally use a cell phone. It happens to me that I go to a cafe and I see a couple in love, each one looks at their cell phone instead of looking at each other“, he explained.

Of course he does not fail to recognize the advantages of technology. “On the one hand it is a great progress from the point of view of communications, but means a fairly significant decrease in human contactGalasso thought.

and added that like all progress, when a need is made it turns you into a slave. In addition, it is linked to social networks, to the use of the computer, I work with the computer, but I don’t want to submit to it either. The advancement of technology disorients us a little. The old guard people are lost.

The people mentioned so far are known, but there are also ordinary citizens who choose not to have a cell phone.

Ed Sheeran stopped using cell phones in 2015

What Alexander Martinez. Contador, 70 years old, told Tlam why he prefers not to have a cell phone, and the advantages and disadvantages of his decision.

“I think that it can be alienating and addictive. Of course it has advantages: it facilitates the number of people with whom to contact and the speed of the exchange, which does not mean the creation of deep ties. It also allows for the possibility of contact in urgent situations,” he said.

But if he does not have it, it is because what he visualizes as cons weighs more on him. “It is impossible to have a certain isolation if you want it. My impression tends to go from a vision of excessive cell phone use to a facilitator of communication and information. Perhaps the people who can get run over while talking on cell phones are the same people who indulge in any excessive activity without paying attention to their surroundings.” I reflected on the risks of being very aware of the phone.

what is nomophobia

People who choose not to have a cell phone, perhaps without knowing it, want to “oleeee” a phobia that required the creation of a neologism in order to be named.

Nomophobia is an anxiety disorder associated with the fear of running out of a mobile phone. either when you run out of battery, go out of coverage, your mobile device is not found, or get separated from it.

derives from english nomophobia (acronym for no-mobile-phone-phobia) means phobia of running out of mobile phone yes it is a new type of phobia caused by the current excessive dependence on the mobile phone or related devices, becoming slaves to the cell phone.

and the phobia is a social emotional or psychological disorder for fear of something or someone. In this case, nomophobia is the fear of separation or the lack of a cell phone that entails the following symptoms: anxiety, tachycardia, headache, stomach pain, obsessive thoughts, insomnia.

those who capitulated

Until relatively recently, many people did not have a cell phone, which speaks of a very long resistance. They finally capitulated in the last few years because they already felt that the cons of not having it outweighed the pros.

Nomobofia is a neologism that defines the phobia of being without a cell phone. On the other hand, celebrities like Tom Cruise or Elton John prefer to go through life without a mobile phone.

A seasoned journalist familiar with the universe of the underworld told Tlam the anecdote of how an experienced criminal ended up trapped in the world of the device, who did not have it for reasons quite different from the fear of creating dependency.

“An old thief used to say that to commit a crime you didn’t have to have a lover or a cell phone. Which were two traps for the race thief. He had robbed banks, armored vehicles and companies. He was in an assault on Banco Rio and did not fall. Because the cell phone is followed by the investigators. To communicate with him you had to send him an email. Now I gave up,” he continued.

But except for the intense minority of cell phone rebels, hardly anyone would complain about being given the latest model cell phone for their birthday. Society cannot stop the time that forces us to get on the technology train.

But perhaps the same thing happens with receiving a cell phone as a gift as the great Julio Cortzar thought about receiving a watch as a gift. In “Instructions for winding a watch” the author of “Hopscotch” wrote about it: “They don’t give you a watch, you are the gift, they offer you for the watch’s birthday.”