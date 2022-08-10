Rare gastric adenocarcinoma associated with signet ring cell adenocarcinoma of the pancreas found

The development of gastric cancer is a multifactorial process.

Signet ring cell carcinoma (SRC) is a poorly differentiated cancer of the stomach. Photo: Shutterstock.

Synchronous malignant neoplasms are primary cancers that are diagnosed in a single individual within a period of 2 months, and although they are rare, as reported by the medical literature, they affect only 2.4-8% of all cases of cancer, and with a low number of cases of simultaneous gastric and pancreatic cancer.

Currently, synchronous malignant neoplasms occur more frequently

in cases of gastric carcinoma, However, a clinical case supports that there are reports that support the coexistence of gastric and pancreatic cancer, although in a limited way, and they represent only 3.8% of all cases of synchronous carcinoma.

In fact, this type of pathology is even rarer when there are cases of synchronous pancreatic adenocarcinoma and signet ring cells and gastric cancer, as documented in a recent clinical case.

And it is that a group of specialists found a case where the diagnosis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma occurred. This was a 76-year-old woman with a previously diagnosed intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm (IPMN), who presented with left-sided abdominal pain.

During the diagnosis made, computed tomography and endoscopic ultrasound images with biopsy were performed, which led to the diagnosis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

From the month of diagnosis, the patient underwent a procedure and was found to have a Gastric adenocarcinoma.

Physicians indicated that the patient began chemo-radiotherapy, however, after multiple hospitalizations, she was unable to tolerate further cancer treatment and the patient died.

For that reason, they stressed that, as few cases of synchronous malignancies involving the stomach and pancreas have been reported, it is important that biopsies be performed in patients with a history of cancer to aid in early diagnosis.

“To our knowledge, only metachronous cases of Gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic SRC. Therefore, this report represents the first case of Gastric adenocarcinoma Synchronous CRS and pancreatic adenocarcinoma associated with IPMN in the literature”, they highlight in the publication.

Mucinous-type adenocarcinoma is a rare form of undifferentiated gastric carcinoma. The clinical presentation is nonspecific, with dyspepsia being the most common symptom. The prognosis of this disease is poor because the diagnosis is usually late.

The development of gastric cancer is a multifactorial, complex and long-term process. Helicobacter pylori infection alone is unlikely to be responsible for the development of gastric cancer.

Meanwhile, the Gastric adenocarcinoma it is a heterogeneous disease. Multiple molecular alterations may be involved in each histologic subtype. Anatomic and histologic grading can provide insight into the biology of the tumor.

On the other hand, signet ring cell carcinoma (SRC) is a poorly differentiated stomach cancer. In general, poorly differentiated cancer is believed to show a poor prognosis and aggressive behavior.

