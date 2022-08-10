Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0194 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.2688 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.16% or 3.1 cents, trading around 20.20 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1965 and a maximum of 20.2714 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2688 – Sell: $20.2688

: Buy $20.2688 – Sell: $20.2688 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $24,101 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Tuesday, the peso closes the day stable

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.65 pesos, for $24.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.