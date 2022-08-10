Post-credits scene cameo leaked!

The Black Adam movie is one of the great bets of the DCEU and they have added a very important character.

The next film we will see of a character from DC Comics will be Black Adamthe anti-hero played by the actor Dwayne Johnson. This story is set within the DCEUalthough the members of the League of Justicebut now we know there will be a cameo in the post-credits scene.

Many fans have requested that there be some involvement of Supermanbut it seems that the executives of Warner Bros. they have not managed to convince the actor henry cavill. However, we can see Viola Davis What amanda waller in the post-credits scene Black Adam. This will connect the character of Dwayne Johnson with the rest of the DCEU, as we’ve seen amanda waller in different projects like the suicide squad (2016), suicide squad (2021) and the series The peacemaker. Therefore, it is a point of union between different stories that can work in many contexts.

For now, we don’t know what that post-credits scene will offer us, but they may start to imitate Marvel Studios and anticipate something very big that could come in the coming years. Above all, because the actor Dwayne Johnson has not tired of repeating that Black Adam will change the balance of power in this Cinematic Universe.

What will the movie be about?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, The story begins 5,000 years ago, when Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) he received the powers of the gods though he was imprisoned for using them the wrong way after seeing his son’s death. He is now ready to unleash his unique way of bringing justice to the modern world, but the Justice Society has gathered to stand up to him and convince him not to use his power for evil again.

In the cast stand out Dwayne Johnson like Black Adam, sarah shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate / Kent Nelson, Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher, aldis hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Natalie Burn, Quintess Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone and James Cusati-Moyer.

Here we leave you the trailer of Black Adam:



The film will hit theaters on October 21, 2022.