photos of visit to Miami with their children Milan and Sasha

The woman from Barranquilla paid a quick visit to Miami with their children after meeting the request of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office.

In recent days it was known that Shakira could pay a sentence of more than 8 years in prison of course tax fraud in Spain.

The Prosecutor’s Office of that country accuses her of evading taxes for more than 14.8 million dollars between the years 2012 and 2014.

After his separation with Gerard Hammered, Shakira She has also had to deal with the legal issue of her children and asked to take them to Miami.

(See also: Shakira’s legal mess in Spain revealed the value of her fortune; she even had a plane)

This decision is not yet known because the ex-partner would have remained meet to agree who would get Milan and Sasha.

Shakira visited Miami with her children Milan and Sasha Will they move?

Shakira he had proposed to Gerard Piqué to take charge of lto support their two children and in exchange to be able to take them to live in Miami.

In the agreement it was also known that the Colombian would pay five tickets in first class so that the footballer could visit his children.

The Spaniard refused the agreement and on the contrary hired a law firm to make a counterproposal.

Although until now the decision of the ex-partner is not known, Shakira would have made the decision to leave with Milan and Sasha due to the breakup.

Read Also













Images of the Colombian were recently released at the airport in Miami with their little ones.

This makes the rumors of a possible move grow because this trip was given to the few days of the accusation of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office to Shakira.

In the photographs you can see that the singer carries milan and sasha holding hands and wearing a dress long pink.

The boys wore black shorts and orange t-shirts. they were always accompanied by Tonino, Shakira’s older brother.

His visit has caused intrigue among his followers because it is for no one a secret that the Colombian has a luxurious mansion in that city.

Before knowing his separation with Piqué, Shakira had put the property up for sale but it became known that it is no longer on the market of real estate.

Read Also













The luxurious mansion is located in the exclusive area of ​​North Bay Road Drivea few minutes from the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek, where other stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon reside.