Pete Davidson speaks out after the breakup with Kim Kardashian

Peter Davidson He has put on a shirt with a message and the fans consider that it is a message that speaks for him, in relation to the break with kim kardashian. Pete and Kim have just ended a relationship that has lasted a total of 9 (intense) months. The reasons? They haven’t told us themselves, but according to various sources, they revolve around the tight schedules they both have and the impossibility of making them compatible in the short term. We understand that, together with the fact that at this time it seems that they have lived an entire life, let’s say that it does not compensate when it comes to extending something that is unfeasible, at least currently.

Well, what we know thanks to a source close to Pete, is that he is not having a good time and that, in fact, he continues in therapy due to Kanye’s attacks. But, of course, he had not spoken (until now, according to what his followers consider). The shirt we are talking about carries a message that the fans have taken as decisive: “What… I feel like shit,” says the phrase in question.

Pete is in Australia filming the movie ‘Wizards!’, and the fact that he wears this shirt on set, when he knows he’s going to be photographed, can say a lot about his intentions… What do you think?

The truth is that as staunch fans of ‘Skete’ (we’re not hiding), we can’t believe this ‘plot twist’. What a pain to be so caught up and that the agendas do not allow to think about medium-term plans… Even so, do you think they will meet again? We’ll keep an eye on how things develop…

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is an expert in lifestyle and sexuality and specialized in ‘millennial’ pop culture and feminism.

