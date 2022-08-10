Pete Davidson begs Kim Kardashian for a second chance at their relationship

After their recent separation Pete Davidson is begging Kim Kardashian to give him a second chance to your relationship. Even sources close to the celebrities assure that the comedian is going to therapy.

Last weekend it came to light that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had decided to end their relationship due to the long distance. While the actor is filming a movie in Australia, the businesswoman takes care of her family and manages her business in the United States.

Pete Davidson begs Kim Kardashian for a second chance

After it was made public that allegedly Pete Davidson in therapy after Kanye West attacks against him, they assure that the comedian begs Kim Kardashian for a second chance.

“Pete is fighting to save the relationship. She is begging Kim to give her another chance and He has even spoken to his mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters to ask for their help.”, revealed a reliable source to the portal of OKAY!

“Pete is convinced that he can get Kim back.. Remember that no one thought someone like Pete could ever date someone like Kim to begin with, but she did. Now he’s going to get her back.”

Recommended Video: Pete Davidson Spends the Night with Scott Disick