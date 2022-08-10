On the drastic makeover of the Kardashians and why we should care

Lorry Hill is a youtuber plastic surgery expert. Through his channel he analyzes the image transformations of the celebrities and shares information about the type of aesthetic interventions they undergo. Like other followers of the Kardashian sisters, Hill has watched how, In a progressive but accelerating way in the last year, Kim and Khloé Kardashian have reversed their BBL (acronym for Brazilian Butt Lift).

Thanks to implants and fat grafting, Khloé, Kim and Kylie have managed to shape their bodies, approximately since 2016, in such a way that the butt became the protagonist of the silhouette. Through these procedures they increased the size of their ass while making it rounder and rounder. A silhouette with which they have exerted an enormous influence on the modeling of the still prevailing beauty canon.

Well, it seems that after years of work and financial investment to achieve this silhouette, both Kim and Khloé Kardashian are trying to reverse it. Both have shed most of the volume in their hips and butt, conserving only a little volume in the ass that is only perceived in profile with a less rounded and more natural shape. The end of this surgical procedure is Country Club Butt or skinny BBL, and it is the diagnosis that Hill extracts after observing the transformation of their bodies in photos.

change goes accompanied by a noticeable weight loss, and this is what most worries in the conversation about his transformation that these days occupies the networks. Several Twitter users, as well as Lorry Hill herself, warn of the return of the harmful extreme skinny beauty model popularly known as heroine chic. The risk is that of the glamorization of thinness and extreme whiteness which was already incurred in the 1990s and early 2000s, and which encourages the possibility that minors or the most vulnerable people suffer eating disorders.

This profoundly contradicts the values body positive and mental health in which the fashion industry has tried (or has tried) to move in recent years. Because it is not only the Kardashians that must be asked for responsibilities in the promotion of this, once again unattainable, beauty model, but the catwalks have also been heavily criticized for once again surrendering to the castings of ever thinner models.

A change of style: from streetwear to the WASP aesthetic

Kim has defined her new aesthetic as that of a futuristic barbie, but these days it has been Khloé’s transformation that has grabbed the most attention. And although in principle the reason has been her striking weight loss, it is impossible not to also notice the change in dress style of the little Kardashian. In the photo that has gone viral, Khloé wears a white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline in the back. Huge square sunglasses on his face. The esthetic old money It is not exclusive to her, Kim has already made an obvious wink when referencing Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet of the MET. A small symptom that the fashion references of the klan are in the process of transformation. But it’s not just for them.