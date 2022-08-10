Olivia Wilde spoke of problem with her ex: “Jason’s actions were intended to threaten me”

Olivia Wilde He experienced an embarrassing moment in April, when in the middle of the presentation of his film “Don’t Worry Darling”, in a meeting with businessmen at CinemaCon, they gave him the documents for the custody of his children that his ex, the actor, fights with him Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde first referred to the fact in court documents that the Daily Mail has referred to and where Olivia Wilde and the “Ted Lasso” star’s co-parenting and custody agreement is known to have gone from being amicable to a bitter feud.

And it is that Wilde expressed his intention to move to London, where his boyfriend lives, Harry Styles. Until April, Jason and Olivia had shared custody between Los Angeles and London, where Sudeikis had been filming the Apple TV series.

But he said he wanted his kids to spend the whole year with him in New York, since he won’t be working once the series is over. Olivia refused such a request and that is where the lawsuit ensued.

“Recently, though, Jason decided he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he wasn’t working, and he wanted the kids to be there with him during this time off.”, Said the actress in the presentation quoted by Daily Mail.

He added: “When I disagreed, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason submitted these documents.”

so is the fight

Wilde infamously received the court papers in the middle of a public event in which he was speaking in front of 4,100 film industry executives.

Neither side publicly addressed the incident, and a source close to Sudeikis later said he was unaware Wilde would receive the documents in such a public and humiliating manner. Wilde first referenced the embarrassing incident in his court motion, criticizing his ex for her “outrageous legal tactics” and for handing over documents “mid-speech”.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have given them to me discreetly, but instead he chose to do it as aggressively as possible”, he said in the documents.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is extremely contrary to the best interests of our children,” she said.

She added: “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to resolve this for the sake of our children outside of the court system, I filed a custody petition in Los Angeles.”

