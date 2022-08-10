Olivia Newton-John: the inspiration of other great pop divas | Music

Olivia Newton John is an icon of pop culture. With a century of career behind her, the artist marked an entire generation with her songs. Not only because of that unforgettable Sandy in grease, who became one of the most remembered characters in the history of cinema; also for great songs that positioned it at the top of the international charts as Physical Y Xanadu.

Unfortunately, the actress died this Monday, August 7, due to cancer, causing shock to the entire entertainment industry. She has done it at 73 years old, surrounded by her loved ones and peacefully, as her husband, John Easterling, has told in her statement.

Although the artist is no longer with us, her pop legacy will always live on. And it is that Olivia has served as a reference for women who came later to the industry. For years, the actress has inspired generations and generations of pop artists.

Dua Lipa

One of the most recent artists she has influenced has been, without a doubt, Dua Lipa herself. The British woman, who can boast of being one of the current pop princesses, drinks a lot in Future Nostalgia of that dance sound that artists like Olivia Newton-John made fashionable in the early eighties.

In fact, the topic Physical by Dua Lipa is a clear tribute to the namesake that Olivia launched in 1981: the base, the rhythm and the lyrics are directly inspired by that song.

But Dua Lipa not only paid tribute to Olivia with the rhythm, but also with the second video clip she released of the song. Like Olivia, the interpreter of New Rules He starred in a music video in which he appeared practicing a fitness class. Even the look she wears is similar to Olivia’s.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is another of the great pop artists who were inspired by Olivia. The interpreter of Fantasy has been devastated after receiving the news of the death of the actress. In this way, to pay tribute to her, she wanted to remember how important the figure of the interpreter was for her development as an artist:

“The first time I fell in love with Olivia’s voice was when I was a little girl and I heard I Honestly Love You. Songs like Magic, Suddenly and Have You Never Been Mellow they were a display of his airy tone and distinctive sound. And then came GREASE. She was obsessed. I dressed up as mean Sandy for Halloween when she was in fifth grade and I thought she was wonderful. Years later, the great Olivia Newton-John came on my stage in Melbourne, Australia, and we sang our hearts out. Hopelessly Devoted To You. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

edurne

In our country, Olivia Newton-John has also inspired some artists. Without going any further, Edurne’s career was indirectly marked by her. The singer, like the Australian star, brought Sandy to life in the Grease musical.

In this way, the interpreter of Boomerang became the most famous Spanish Sandy. A character that she always remembers fondly and that has marked a stage in her life. The singer from Madrid wanted to say goodbye to the actress on her social networks with a beautiful post: “What great sadness. Rest in peace dear Olivia.

Minogue Kylie

Kylie Minogue’s career also drinks from the influences of that sound that Olivia Newton John brought on her album Physical. great songs like Can’t Get Enough Out Of My Head they have that touch that had worked so well for Olivia twenty years earlier.

In fact, Kylie has said goodbye to the singer, assuring that she has always been and will be a source of admiration: “Since I was ten years old I have loved and admired Olivia Newton John. And I always will. She was and always will be an inspiration to me in many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Darren Criss

One of the fan favorite episodes of glee is the one dedicated to grease, and that belongs to the fourth season! A special delivery of two chapters where the protagonists of the series reinterpreted the songs of the famous musical.

Darren Criss, one of the leads, performed the song from Hopelessly Devoted To You: Olivia’s solo song in the musical. A beautiful version that has become one of the most listened to songs in the series and that Darren continues to perform at his concerts.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a true fan of musicals. The star has always admired all those actresses who are able to act and sing at the same time. Also, as she has acknowledged in several interviews, she loves going to Broadway to see new plays.

Of course, she also fell for the love story between Sandy and Danny in Grease. In this way, it is not surprising that Ariana chose the theme of Hopelessly Devoted To You for her presentation as her coach in The Voice 2021 program. A precious moment that Olivia Newtom-John herself shared on social networks.