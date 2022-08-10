Nina Dovrev boyfriend, who is Shaun White: age, curiosity

Nina Dovrev engaged

Nina Dovrev engaged. The vampire diaries star’s boyfriend is Shaun Roger White (San Diego, September 3, 1986). He is an American snowboarder and skater. Known internationally also with the nicknames of Animal (for the resemblance to a character from the Muppet Show) and The Flying Tomato due to his thick red hair, he obtained the title of Olympic champion in the halfpipe specialty in Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Pyeongchang 2018. His family is made up of: his mother (Cathy), father (Roger), sister (Kary) and brother (Jesse); she has Irish and Italian origins. In 2011 he made a small cameo in the film Friends of Bed with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, where he played himself. Shaun has a clothing line dedicated to him: “The White Collection” produced by Burton. The line was launched in 2005 and since 2008 there has been a female variant. In addition, together with Oakley, from which he has been sponsored since 1998, he had the opportunity to co-design a model of sunglasses called The Montefrio. In addition, there are various special editions of glasses and snow masks dedicated to him, always produced by the Californian house.

Long distance relationship

For a few months Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, who have been engaged since 2020, have been pursuing a long-distance relationship. Both are very focused on their respective careers – she divided between cinema and TV, he in sport – and they don’t always manage to carve out moments for two. “Yes, the distance is difficult,” admitted Shaun White in a recent interview, speaking for the first time about his connection with the star of the cult TV series The Vampire Diaries. “She is incredibly talented and she is really committed to everything she does,” explained the sportsman. “It’s complicated, challenging, but we try to keep in touch all the time,” added Shaun White.