Netflix ‘Sex Education’ season 4: Ncuti Gatwa returns as Erick

The fourth season of “Sex Education” has had several casualties for the continuation of its story, however, Ncuti Gatwa, one of the most beloved characters (also hated for leaving Adam) returns to the plot.

It should be noted that there was doubt in his return since the actor is working in parallel to be the new “Doctor Who” in its sixth season. When this news came to light, it was feared that he would not play Eric Effiong, best friend of the protagonist Otis (Asa Butterfield).

Nevertheless, Ncuti Gatwa has organized his schedule well to be in both series, according to Varietyso he will continue to be part of the cast of the season 4 of “Sex Education”. However, he is recharged as he will also be starring in a movie.

Although this news gives fans of the Netflix series a relief, it is not yet known if Emma Mackey will return as Maeve Wiley since she will be in “Barbie” where she will share roles with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ncuti Gatwa, from ‘Sex Education’, is the new “Doctor Who”

“Doctor Who” has a new protagonist. As Jodie Whittaker’s successor, the actor chosen to play this character is Ncuti Gatwa. The BBC officially announced to the new interpreter that he becomes the fourteenth protagonist of the fiction.

Gatwa is recognized for his role as Eric in the Netflix series “Sex Education” which is now in its fourth season, however, this will not affect his participation, as happened with Nicole Ashley -Olivia in “Doctor Who”- who left to focus on “Bridgerton”.

After the news went around the world, Ncuti Gatwa He was happy to be part of this BBC production, so he did not hesitate to share a message on his social networks:

“There are no words to describe how I feel. A mixture of deep honor, beyond emotion, and of course, a bit of fear. This role and this series means so much to so many around the world, myself included, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will do my best to do the same. Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and to be able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly smart and full of danger. The metaphorical playing field of an actor. The whole team has been very welcoming and really gives their heart to the series. And as discouraging as it is, I am aware that I am joining a family that truly supports me. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I’m giving it my all to this series,” he wrote.

So far it is not known when it will be released “Doctor Who”but it is expected to be in 2023.

