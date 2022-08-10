Netflix ranking in Ecuador: these are the favorite movies of the moment

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix Ecuador:

1. wounded hearts

An aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real.

two. Sump

An actor returns home after a public meltdown. Teaming up with his friend from the detective police, he tries to use his acting experience to solve real crimes.

3. What fault is karma?

The tribulations of Sara, a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Her destiny will bring her face to face with her sister Lucy de Ella, who enjoys a very different fate and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

Four. the flight

After an emergency landing in the middle of the field thanks to which a hundred passengers save their lives, Commander Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), who piloted the plane, is considered a national hero. However, when the investigation is launched to determine the causes of the breakdown, it is found that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and that he can go to jail if it is proven that he piloted the plane while intoxicated. .

5. wedding season

In an attempt to keep her marriage-obsessed parents away, an Indian-American woman gets a fake groom for wedding season, but in the end, she finds the courage to stop living a double life.

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is cut short when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who comes from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

7. angel gaze

While chasing a suspect one night, Chicago police officer Sharon Pogue (Jennifer Lopez) is about to walk into a deadly ambush. She, however, is saved by a strange and distraught character, Catch (Jim Caviezel), who disarms the killer at the last moment. Both believe they have met before and fall in love. Later they will be forced to face their respective secrets.

8. the unseen agent

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. she will need it

9. both sides of the truth

Martin Vail (Richard Gere) is an ambitious lawyer from Chicago, capable of accepting any case in order to appear in the press. One day he accepts a seemingly impossible case to win: the defense of Aaron (Edward Norton), a young man accused of murdering the Archbishop of Chicago after being arrested fleeing the scene of the crime. The case seems easy, but Martin’s nightmare has just begun.

10. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Agent Ethan Hunt, accused of a terrorist bombing against the Kremlin, is disavowed along with the entire organization, when the president launches the so-called ‘Ghost Protocol’. Left to his fate and without resources, Ethan’s goal is to restore the good name of his agency and prevent a new attack. But he undertakes this mission with a team made up of fugitives, whose personal motives he does not know well.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

The success of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest records released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company projects that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about Netflix

More about streaming