Netflix: It is considered one of the best films in history in its genre and won 2 Oscars | Trailer

If you are one of those people who are constantly looking to update their list of historically notable movies available on Netflixthe film that we recommend below could meet your expectations because it is a production that generated a furor after its premiere in 2012.

Despite the fact that more than ten years have passed since this production was released, the truth is that to date it is considered an essential film to watch for movie lovers since it has even been classified as a cult film.

A movie you must watch on Netflix

We are talking about “Django Unchained” or by its title in Spanish “Django Unchained” and it is a production directed by the emblematic filmmaker Quentin Tarantinowhich gave it impetus to be considered one of the most important of the western genre in the history of the seventh art.

This film written and directed by Tarantino is interpreted by a wide and recognized cast of award-winning actors in Hollywood, its cast is led by Jamie Foxx, Leonardo Dicaprio, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson.

This is one of the highest rated films in the history of the western genre. Photo: Special

This film was released in theaters in the United States on December 25, 2012 and since its premiere it has established itself as one of the most popular films in theaters worldwide; “Django unchained” received various awards, including two Oscar awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Christopher Waltzin addition to the fact that the production took two Golden Globes.

What is the movie about

The film follows the story of Dr. King Schultz, a dentist turned bounty hunter (played by Cristoph Waltz) who frees and trains the slave Django (played by actor Jamie Foxx) to assist him in capturing the most wanted outlaws.

However, fate puts them to a test, so both will be willing to face anything to rescue Django’s wife, Broomhilda (played by Kerry Washington) from the clutches of the ruthless Calvin Candie (character played by Leonardo DiCaprio). ).

FAL

KEEP READING:

The Netflix movie that swept the most watched in Mexico and today is a trend; action packed | trailer