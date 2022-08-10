MTV VMAs 2022: Nominees, date and everything you need to know

Are you ready for the MTV VMAs 2022?, just a few weeks before the celebration of the best in music takes place, we tell you ALL the details, such as the list of nominees, where you can see the red carpet and much more.

Among the favorites of the 39th edition of the MTV Awards for the best of music we have artists like Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X who lead the nominations this year with 7 each, in second place we have Harry Styles and Doja Cat with 6 nominations each, followed by Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa Y Taylor Swift. While in the Latin category they lead Bad Bunny, Anitta, Becky G, Karol Gamong others.

Lil Nas X is one of the favorite nominees to win all the awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

If you want to enjoy the event that will bring together your favorite artists, you cannot miss the transmission of the MTV VMAs 2022 next August 28 at 7 pm in Mexico6:00 pm in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, 7:00 pm in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, 8:00 pm in Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and 9:00 pm in Argentina, Uruguay.

Where to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs live?

If you don’t want to miss this great musical party, we have great news for you since you can enjoy it live on different platforms. The first option, of course, is in the MTV channel (IZZI 236, Dish 260 and Sky 701)and the second option is MTV’s official Facebook page.

Where will the 2022 MTV VMAs be?

This year the Prudential Center of New Jersey will be in charge of receiving all the nominees of the MTV VMAs.