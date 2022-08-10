Movies shot in Santo Domingo: What locations to visit

If you have found cheap flights to Santo Domingo and you are a true movie buff, there are several films shot in Santo Domingo that could help you prepare a tour that is somewhat different from the usual. In addition to the paradisiacal landscapes that the American country offers, the world of cinema could impregnate you in this adventure by visiting some of the movie locations that are well known by the public. From classic films like “The Godfather II” to very current films like “Memoirs of an International Assassin”. in cinematopsail We are talking about seven films shot in Santo Domingo that can become the perfect movie locations for your vacation in Santo Domingo.

‘The Godfather. Part II’, by Francis Ford Coppola (1974)

One of the best-known films shot in Santo Domingo of all time is The Godfather. Part II. This film of Francis Ford Coppola belongs to one of the most iconic trilogies of the seventh art. It is worth mentioning that despite being shot in the Dominican city, in the film they recreate the country of Cuba. Even so, the locations that were chosen for the tape are recognizable. The Ambassador Hotel was the protagonist of most of the scenes in which the famous Jewish birthday is shown. Likewise, the Colonial Zone witnessed the moment in which Michael Corleone realizes that the revolution is going to break out. As a curiosity, For Dominicans, this shoot was a great event for the city and several photographs have been saved in some of the most important locations of the shoot, such as the aforementioned Hotel Embajador.

Havana by Sydney Pollack (1990)

Sydney Pollack in 1990 premieres Havanamaking mention of the Cuban city, set in the 50s, in the last years of the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. Curiously, despite passing the cut by the Castro regime and allowing the filming to take place in Havana itself, finally the United States government forbade it to be like that and they ended up taking the flights to Santo Domingo. Although there was a very conscientious effort to convert the Dominican city into the Cuban place, there are several viewers who value that the feature film could have obtained more magic if it had been shot in Cuba. One of the main sets was a 400 meter street, surrounded by casinos, suites and cafes built for the film. Likewise, The Prado was staged on a former air base. As a curiosity, the final scene was not shot in Santo Domingo, but in Florida.

‘The Good Shepherd’, by Robert De Niro (2006)

In 2006 Robert DeNiro premiere The Good Shepherd, film written by Eric Roth that narrated the biography of James Wilson, one of the founders of the CIA. Presumably, it is supposed to It is based on the life of James Jesus Angleton., one of the most important characters in the history of the well-known organization. As was the case with “The Godfather. Part II”, Despite flying to Santo Domingo, the film sets the action in Cuba, but not having permission to shoot, they decided on the Dominican city to emulate the Cuban places mentioned in the film. Specific, the production visited the colonial zone of Santo Domingo. Likewise, as a detail, they were also in the province of San Pedro de Macorís. It is worth mentioning that some of the actors that are part of the cast are Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie.

‘The goat party’, by Luis Llosa (2006)

louis llosa was launched into the film adaptation of The party of the goat, one of the most famous novels by Mario Vargas Llosa. On this occasion, the plot of the film itself does take place in Santo Domingo, taking the viewer to the year 1992. Therefore, the production chose to move to the well-known Dominican city to give the film greater realism. The Hotel Embajador was one of the most important locations in the film, since it is the setting in which the young Uranita celebrates her fourteenth birthday.. It should also be noted that Santo Domingo, to give historical rigor, transformed its streets to emulate the time of Trujillo, being a full-fledged trip to the past. In addition to filming The entire cast and Mario Vargas Llosa himself were present during the premiere of the film in the Dominican Republic.

‘Miami Vice’, by Michael Mann (2006)

One of the busiest shoots in recent years was Corruption in Miamiby Michael Mann. Released in 2006, it witnessed a stoppage in production during his stay in the Dominican Republic due to a shot fired by a corporal of the National Army. The event occurred in the Colonial Zone, on Emiliano Tejera and Arzobispo Meriño streets, where the tape was also filmed. After the event, Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx were able to continue their work in the Dominican city, visiting places like the troubled neighborhood of Capotillo, which became a kind of “little” Haiti. One detail that was commented on during the recordings was that The security measures were very high, even prohibiting the national and international press from accessing the filming set.

‘Memoirs of an International Assassin’, by Jeff Wadlow (2016)

jeff wadlow launched into comedy with Memoirs of an international assassinfilm starring kevin james. This 2016 film is a Netflix production that landed in Santo Domingo, being one of the first films shot in Santo Domingo on the well-known platform. One of the most important production sites was the “Lucía” entertainment center, located on Hostos street, since that is where the filming set was concentrated, as well as Hostos street itself. Actors like Andy García, Kevin James and Kim Coates walked through the place located in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo. Next to the capital of the Dominican Republic, other Dominican locations were Boca Chica and Monte Plata. It should also be noted that this film marked the beginning of a very important cinematographic relationship with the Caribbean country.

Saga “Fast & Furious”

To finish our review of the films shot in Santo Domingo, could not miss the saga Fast&Furioussince there are not a few deliveries which have visited the Dominican country to be the scene of their fiery careers. Vin Diesel has declared himself a great lover of the places that the Dominican Republic offers, so it’s no wonder they’ve filmed more than one movie in the franchise there. In addition to the stunning beaches, the Colonial City of Santo Domingo has witnessed some of the best-known action sequences in films. Even in the third installment, the filming ended there, being celebrated with a great party where artists such as Don Omar or Tego Calderón participated, with the already closed restaurant La Bricciola being the witness of this event. An example of how the Dominican city conquers artists from different locations.

If you have found cheaper flights to Santo Domingo, do not hesitate and immerse yourself in a cinematographic tour of the capital of the Dominican Republic. In addition, as most of the locations of these films are the street itself, it can perfectly fit in a cheap vacation in Santo Domingo, or enjoy a luxury trip culminating the trip at the Hotel Embajador.