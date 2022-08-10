MLS beat Liga MX in the Skills Challenge; HH and Chicharito were figures

The all star game between MX League and the mls started with a left foot for the Mexican representative, as he fell 3-2 in the Skill Challengewhere Major League Soccer came out on top in three of the five skill challenges.

In the first challenge, the Shooting Challenge (shot) MLS took Liga MX to the streets, as led by Hector Herrera they scored 136 points, more than 60 were from the Mexican; while Liga MX only scored 74 with the participation of German Berterame, Uriel Antuna Y Julian Quinones.

After in the Touch Passing (touch), where only two rounds were played. The mls with Carlos Gil Y Hany Mukhtar they managed to make 116 points. Louis ReyesY Alvaro Fidalgo they only scored 68.

It seemed that those from Liga MX were going to have a hard time with the Skills Challenges, but they woke up Volley Challenge (volley), where Alexis Vega beat Chicharito Hernandezhis direct rival 60-45.

then appeared Aviles Hurtadowho managed to score three goals from ‘scissors’, which were worth 20 points, for which Liga MX won 120 points to 75 from MLS, putting the overall score 2-1.

Then came one of the most exciting challenges, the Passing Challenge (passes), where they participated Berterame Y Luis Chavezboth beat the MLS where I participated in one Hector Herrera and the aggregate score was tied at 2-2.

By the end, the most difficult challenge was the Crossbar Challenge (crossbar), where three players had to shoot the crossbar five times from 18 meters, a challenge where Chicharito Hernandez He was the leader of his team German Berterame of the Mexican

After marking the five crossbars, from midfield there were four more players per side, and it was only one shot at the crossbar to win, which was Hany Mukhtar.

It will be this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Mexico City that the all star game between MLS and Liga MX will take place from Minnesota, where the team that represents our country will be led by Diego Coca.

