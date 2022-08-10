Mexico wastes chances and debuts with a tie in the U-20 Women’s World Cup

Ana Galindo’s team splits points with New Zealand in the contest that takes place in Costa Rica.

Summary U-20 | Mexico forgives and draws 1-1 with New Zealand

By: Fernando Vazquez AUG. 10. 2022

The Mexican Women’s National Team Sub 20 began his participation in the World Cup category Costa Rica 2022 with a 1-1 draw against New Zealand in duel held in Alajuela.

El Tri, in charge of Ana Galindo and who seeks to leave behind a stormy situation after what happened with Maribel Domínguez and her coaching staff dismissed from their position due to a disciplinary investigation, dominated the match almost all the time, although specific errors prevented that the Americans would stay with the triumph.

In fact, an oversight in the middle of the field served for the oceanic team, through an unfortunate deflection, to get ahead of the scoreboard in the First Half after a shot from outside the goal area. Wisnewski.

Moments before the break, the Women’s Tri managed to draw thanks to the fact that Annette Vazquez It was revived after a ball that traveled in the area to the right and, in this way, decree the final score for those directed by Ana Galindo.

THE ACTIONS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN NEW ZEALAND AND MEXICO

– THE GAME ENDS IN ALAJUELA! Six minutes were added, Mexico got closer but debuts with a draw in the U-20 World Cup

-Nati Mauleón misses two goals in a few seconds! El Tri tries to push in the last minutes against a New Zealand team that is beginning to pay in physical terms

-In New Zealand Dugan leaves, one of the most applied in the middle of the field, McMeeken enters the field

Substitute! Clegg escapes alone and takes a shot that Espino contains

-Ana Galindo orders two other modifications, Frías leaves to leave his place for Villanueva while Soto enters instead of Núñez.

-There is already a warning in the match

-Ramírez leaves the field, López enters at 54′, according to the coach Ana Galindo.

-The second half is already played in Alajuela, here is the video of the goal that tied Mexico at the time.

Mexico goal! Vázquez pushes the 1-1 against New Zealand

-GOAL, GOAL, GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF MEXICOOOOOOOOO! Ball that travels to the right so that Vázquez opens up space and sends the ball pushed just seconds before the break.

-Mexico was in control of the match and the ‘all-blacks’ had significant suffering, especially in their own field. El Tri won the ball in the safety zone but was unable to put the oceanic goal in a predicament.

The goal does not come! Guzmán does not finish when he sees the goalkeeper on top

-Goooooooooal from New Zealand! Mexico had control of the match, but a mistake and a bit of fortune favored the New Zealanders who, via Wisnewski, with a detour included, opened the scoring

Marín begins to find more spaces on the baseline although the oceanic ones still do not fully feel the danger on their frame thanks to the Mexican anxiety in the first 20 minutes.

THESE ARE THE ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN NEW ZEALAND AND MEXICO

The chosen ones! Mexico and New Zealand debut in the Women’s U20 World Cup

