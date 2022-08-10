Mexico, better… impossible? – High level

Remember when Melvin (Jack Nicholson) in As good as it gets (Better…impossible) he looks into the waiting room of his psychoanalyst, and asks the other patients “what if this is the best they can be?”.

I ask the same thing:What if Mexico has no remedy?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker