Mexico, better… impossible? – High level

Remember when Melvin (Jack Nicholson) in As good as it gets (Better…impossible) he looks into the waiting room of his psychoanalyst, and asks the other patients “what if this is the best they can be?”.

I ask the same thing:What if Mexico has no remedy?

What if it is inevitable that it stumbles, like the rest of Latin America, on its own stupidity? What if instead of fully and successfully integrating into America, we continue to choose to be a mediocre country, full of excuses and bad decisions? Come to Chile, isn’t that very salsa? You see… we all carry a little Perón in our belly. Or will it be Chavez? Well that.

How lazy to think about the future!

Let’s keep blaming geography, history, destiny or whoever you want. Let’s accept that we are as mediocre as the best. Let’s keep avoiding excellence, commitment and coming of age.

How fun it is to be the eternal victim of fate. Let’s continue free of responsibility. Let’s keep building silly stories to make us fools. Or do they not know that Mexico was already large 10 billion years ago, when the Earth did not yet exist? Uta, I tell you, study your past. That’s why they’re messed up. We Mexicans live the Big Bang.

Let’s keep electing bad rulers and giving them not only the vote, but also the head. Let’s keep concentrating power in a single idiot who thinks he’s very smart because he already took the measure. Be it in the neighborhood, in the municipality, in the state or in the country. He’s cool and corrupt, but he’s cool, I like him.

Let’s keep distracted, passionately discussing ideologies. Pragmatism is boring, as it requires action, commitment, effort, understanding and tolerance. Better we blame others, we gladly regret it and then oblivion. In the end, we’re off the hook.

Comply with the rules? Really! Build better political, educational, justice, government or market systems? What laziness! We better wait for an enlightened leader to solve things for us. Mom, have you made me dinner yet? Did you check if the government check has already fallen? cousin’s remittance? You’re distracted, boss.

Let us continue to think that the poverty of some is the fault of the wealth of othersespecially if they are foreigners. And if they threaten us with compliance with agreements, well, oh, how scary.

Moreover, let us continue to think that we are a “unique” and “very rich” country because we have many natural resources and that, if the wealth has not reached our homes, it is because the distribution has been unfair, you see how the of before! In addition, the poor are to every mother. Well, until they stop being poor. Uta, now very independent and demanding, ‘ches middle class.

Let’s keep fucking and stealing from those who want to invest and work, whether Mexican or foreign, whether relative or unknown. The companies are bad, the government is good and takes care of us from all those who want to exploit us. Oh, I forgot, my compadre already got a bone in PEMEX!

Lying is fun, cheating is more. Let’s just not fool ourselves. There you go: Maybe we don’t have what it takes to be great. Let’s stop questioning and bothering ourselves. This is how we Mexicans are, one more Latin American country. Very sovereign, very proud, very nationalistic. Very cool, well, and that’s it. What’s more, maybe one day all Latin Americans will get together in a great Bolivarian peda. As you can see? We drink tequila, we dance cumbia, we talk about equality and we make fun of Argentines. It is done.

If we are not at peace, that is how fate would have it. If we are not more, it is because the next miracle has not fallen on us. It is a thing of Guadalupana or of bad luck, why do they torment themselves? Give thanks and value, that’s why you’re not doing well.

After all, we are very pachangueros and fun. Everyone loves Mexicans, what not? The beaches, the mezcal, the tacos, the good vibes. Ugh, I tell you, we are unique. Cool. We even mock death.

The overprotected child and sucker became the irresponsible adult. What a mistery! This life is to enjoy, not to strive. Calm down, don’t get stuck, don’t make drama, there is no pex.

This is the best we can be. And if they beat us up in the game we can always do our thing, make excuses…or better yet, shout with euphoria from the belly: “Eeeeehhhhhhhhhhh… whores!”

What do they want to be big for? Yes we already are! Long live Mexico, bastards!

Editor’s note: This text belongs to our Opinion section and reflects only the author’s vision, not necessarily the High Level point of view.

