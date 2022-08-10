Mexico and the US add 158 million soccer fans – David Medrano

NUMBERS

According to a study carried out by the MX LeagueIt is considered that between Mexico and the United States there are a total of almost 158 ​​million Mexican soccer fans, of which 98 million are in Mexican territory and almost 60 in the American Union, which is why the Leagues Cup is attractive for both markets. That study indicates that 32 percent of those almost 60 million of those people who live in the United States are of Hispanic origin and 68 are non-Hispanic, and those almost 40 million fans mostly do not speak Spanish. Economically for the Mexican teams it will be a help to the economies and the possibility of having a strong preseason at no cost, since the tournament will be before the start of the tournament in Mexico.

FINAL DETAILS

Taking advantage of the All-Star Game that takes place tonight in Minneapolis, the leaders of the MLS and Liga MX met to finalize details regarding the Leagues Cup that will start at the end of June next year. Don Garber, Yon de Luisa and Mikel Arriola, along with leaders from both leagues, held the meeting in which the Mexican managers were informed of how MLS will choose the 15 cities in the United States where the tournament will take place and It was learned that for now there is only one safe Mexican team in a venue and it is Puebla that will be playing in New York. The rest will be defined in the coming weeks, since it is evident that clubs like AmericaChivas, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Tigres, Rayados, León and Atlas, there are several cities interested in having them.

IMMEDIATELY

As soon as tonight’s game in Minneapolis is over, players from the All-Star team MX League They will travel to the airport and at the stroke of two in the morning they will be taking a charter flight to the Felipe Angeles Airport, where they hope to arrive at the stroke of seven in the morning, so that from there everyone can join their clubs as soon as possible. facing the commitments of Date 8. Liga MX decided to return in this way to gain time over time and affect the clubs as little as possible. There are three cases of elements that their teams play on Friday: Berterame (Rayados), Lisandro López (Xolos) and Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa).

