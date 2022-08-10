Meet the beautiful Beverly Hills mansion that Katy Perry sold for $18,000,000

Katy Perry has finally said goodbye to the mansion she owned in Beverly Hills.

the californian singer Katy Perry37, gave the note a few hours ago after it became known that he had finalized the sale of his imposing mansion in the area of beverly hills.

The residence was put on the market, last March, by $19,475,000 dollarsbut the lack of interested parties caused the interpreter of ‘Roar’ to have to reconsider her position and settle for the $18,000,000 dollars that they offered.

The figure received is slightly higher than what the celebrity paid in 2017, so the business did not turn out as he had imagined.

The sale of the house was finalized last Friday, but it was until now that some details of the operation were revealed.

Until now, the identity of the new owners is unknown, since the property records have not yet been made public, so we will have to be attentive to the day that these data come to light.

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the mansion has an extension of 5,427 square feetwith five bedrooms, with five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It is completed by a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a library, a family room, a gym, a laundry room, a covered garage, among other rooms.

One of the rooms was converted into a very complete gym (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that works to prepare food.

The kitchen is very spacious and open, so new residents will not suffer for space (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom has space for a large bed and for a living room. It also has a fireplace, a marble bathroom, double wardrobes and a large terrace with a garden.

This is the bedroom in which Katy Perry slept before moving to Montecito (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 1.2 acreshas a terrace, with extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a jacuzzi, with trails, among other amenities.

The green wall of the main facade gives a unique touch to the residence (The Grosby Group)

To see more pictures of Katy Perry’s former home, click here.

Katy Perry decided to get rid of her house because she has been living in the Montecito area with Orlando Bloom for almost two years. There they have a residence for which they disbursed $14,200,000 dollars.

This is what Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new mansion looks like from the outside. (The Grosby Group)

Keep reading:

Ben Affleck gets rid of his bachelor mansion and puts it up for sale for almost $30,000,000

Photos: Piqué is no longer welcome at Shakira’s house and must wait for his children outside

This is the house where Ivonne Montero spent the night after winning ‘The House of the Famous 2’

Niurka Marcos confesses that she already lives with Juan Vidal and presumes that they bathe together