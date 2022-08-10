Mediterranean or ketogenic diet? This is the best

For several years it has been established, by qualified bodies, that the Mediterranean diet is the best option in terms of nutrients, healthy weight control and variety. (Getty Creative)

Although for several years it has been established, by qualified organizations, that the Mediterranean diet is the best option in terms of nutrients, healthy weight control and variety, there are many proposals for eating plans that are growing within the preferences of the consumers. Such is the case of the ketogenic diet, the nordic diet that is fashionableor DASH, focused on stopping or preventing hypertension, among others.

However, for this year, the US News & World Report said, once again, that this type of diet is easy to follow and in addition to being considered the best in general, it also ranked as the leader in categories such as the healthiest diets, the best for diabetes and the best plant-based.

And it is that, as you refer the body, it has been proven that this type of diet is favorable for the prevention of diabetes, dementia, depression, as well as in the regulation of cholesterol, as well as has also been recommended for weight lossand to maintain it while preventing chronic diseases.

The ketogenic, or keto, diet focuses on eating high-fat foods and severely restricts carbohydrates, making it a popular choice for weight loss. (Getty Creative)

Although it has many proven virtues, Mediterranean diet has recently been much compared to the ketogenic diet in the search for a faster way for those who want to lose weight, since the first, since it is not restrictive and is considered more of a lifestyle, offers benefits that are maintained in the long term.

The ketogenic, or keto, diet, on the other hand, focuses on eating high-fat foods and severely restricts carbohydrates. As explained in a Article from the Mayo Clinic, between 60 and 80% of the calories that are ingested come from fat, and although many people abuse this characteristic, protein should be consumed in moderation.

In addition, among its greatest advantages is that it is relevant for weight loss because carbohydrates are restricted, but it is also said that athletes achieve greater resistance due to the fat base. While its great disadvantage is that it is not easy to follow, and its high fat content and low in fruits and vegetables, do not position it as an optimal alternative for health.

Continue reading the story

It is important to note that the Mediterranean diet is not just about food, but also includes the enjoyment of family life, the practice of physical activity, among other aspects of lifestyle. (GettyCreative)

With all these features, Experts have proposed a combination of both, so that those who want to combat obesity find a much more friendly way and then they could even migrate to the full Mediterranean diet as a lifestyle.

A trial recently published established the differences, advantages and disadvantages of both eating plans, focusing on patients with prediabetes and diabetes, since its objective was to observe their effects “on glucose control and cardiometabolic control”, and although they were unable to reach a consensus on which diet would be optimal for people with these conditions, the characteristics of each one on health were comparatively broken down.

The starting point for the study with 33 participants was that the two diets had three important differences, but also three key similarities, which are the addition of non-starchy vegetables and the restriction of added sugar and refined grains. The differences are that the Mediterranean one contemplates legumes, fruits and whole grains, while the ketogenic one avoids them.

Athletes are said to achieve greater endurance on the ketogenic diet because of its fat base. (GettyCreative)

Participants were then asked to follow the two diets, one after the other, receiving meals designed for each plan for four weeks, and then following the plans on their own.

“I tried to give each diet the best chance. I didn’t try to do a lacking keto diet and a good Mediterranean diet or a bad Mediterranean diet and a good keto diet,” said Christopher Gardner, study author and research professor of medicine at the Stanford Prevention Research Center. And it’s worth the clarification because It is often believed that the keto diet is simply filling the plate with meats, fried chicken and sausages, and it is not.

Although the two diets fully agree that it is necessary to get rid of excess sugar, refined grains and vegetables, we tried to investigate if there is any advantage in eliminating fruits, whole grains and grains and the answer was no.

On the keto diet, participants had a decrease in nutrients like thiamin and phosphorous, as well as vitamins B6, C, D, and E, in addition to fiber.

It is often believed that the keto diet consists of simply filling the plate with meats, fried chicken and sausages, which is not the case. (GettyCreative)

In addition, although the keto diet led to a greater decrease in triglycerides, “it also had potential adverse risks from elevated LDL cholesterol and lower nutrient intake by avoiding legumes, fruits, and intact whole grains, as well as being less sustainable.” ”.

In addition, it was found that it is certainly difficult to follow. In fact, the participants abandoned it as soon as they completed that phase, while they were sustained over time with the type of Mediterranean diet.

Dr. Frank Hu, chairman of the department of nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, consulted by CNN, concludes that severe carbohydrate restriction is not necessary and highlights that a healthy regimen such as the Mediterranean diet can be followed, but also a balanced vegetarian diet or a moderate carbohydrate diet. It all depends on the food preferences and obviously on the particular requirements of each person.

The best of both options

In tune with the goal of achieving a balance between healthy weight loss and a balanced diet, there are those who have proposed a combination of the two diets.

Such is the case of borja flag, a doctor specializing in endocrinology and nutrition, who proposes to unify the benefits offered by the two plans. “To transform a Mediterranean diet into a low-carbohydrate diet, you don’t have to juggle too much. We will mainly restrict four classic food groups of the Mediterranean diet: cereals, legumes, fruits with more carbohydrates and wine”.

It is possible to achieve a balance between healthy weight loss and a balanced diet. (GettyCreative)

The doctor adds that well designed, this eating plan includes, among other foods, sources of protein such as eggs, sardines, tuna, shellfish, white meat, among others; healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil or avocado. We would say “yes” to citrus fruits, berries and berries, as well as nuts and seeds, fatty cheeses and vegetables such as broccoli, zucchini, spinach and, in general, those that grow above the ground.

Finally, Bandera points out that the Mediterranean diet is not only related to food, but also includes the enjoyment of family life, the practice of physical activity and adequate rest, among other aspects.

In any case, it is recommended that, before starting to invent eating plans that can unbalance us, we make the approach of our objectives to specialists, such as doctors and nutritionists, who are the real ones trained to design a balanced plan that satisfies us and, above all, , preserve our health.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Keys to eating better and reducing the glucose levels of your food

That tingling in the legs can be a sign of danger from our body

Does gluten finally harm us all or not?

Did you know the benefits of chili and other spicy species for the body?