Marvel and James Gunn, faced by I am Groot

MADRID, 10 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

I am Grootthe new production of Marvel Studios with which James Gunn recovers the most inexperienced version of the member of the Guardians of the Galaxy most loved by fans, in five fabulous short filmsis now available at Disney+. However, it seems that the acclaimed filmmaker and the House of Ideas are at loggerheads when it comes to whether or not it is a canonical fiction within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A question that Gunn himself recently addressed during a question and answer session on Instagram, when a fan asked him if he could tell him yes. this animated series starring the small but endearing alien tree is located on Earth-616 or in some other of the existing alternative realities. And the forceful response of the director, was not long in coming.

“Some people at Marvel seem to think it’s canonically MCU. I find it hard to see for myself”he sentenced, implying that I am Groota character who in the batch of shorts gives voice again Vin Dieselit is Canyon by itself, but not for that reason, it is necessarily part of the franchise of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

And not only that, but with his words it seems contradict the head of the projects of animation of the House of Ideas, the producer Brad Winderbaumwho in recent statements to Comicbook.com, confirmed that yes it would be within the continuity established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but, I would do it within a very specific period of time. In particular the one understood between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and the first scene after the credits of the film.





Something that, despite James Gunn’s opinion on the matter, actually, It has all the sense of the world. Above all, bearing in mind that the compendium of short films focuses on exploring what became of the character during his time as Baby Groot, long before he grew back into the teenage plant that was seen during the events recounted in avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

In any case, whether or not it becomes part of the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Groot fans will have the opportunity to meet him again in the Christmas special that Gunn prepares about the team of heroes led by the Star-Lord of Chris Prattwhich will see the light in Disney+ this same year. And later, they can do it again in Guardians of the Galaxy 3whose premiere is scheduled for March 5, 2023.