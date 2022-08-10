Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio, together again | They announced a new movie

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCapriomulti-award winning filmmaker and actor known for their collaborations on the big screen, they will work together again for the seventh time in a film that will adapt the upcoming non-fiction novel by writer David Grann, about the true and survival story of the shipwreck of an English ship in the vicinity of the Patagonian coast in 1742.

According to the specialized site indiewire, production will be handled by Apple Original Films, and will be the second project that the New York director develops based on a work by Grann after Killers of the Flower Moonwhich has an expected launch scheduled for next year.

DiCaprio will star in the film in which he will give life to one of the survivors of the Wager tragedy, a British vessel chasing a treasure-laden Spanish galleon on a secret mission in the midst of an imperial war between those nations.

On that journey, the British collided and were shipwrecked off an island near the Patagonian region and, months later, a group of thirty of them, in a state of total starvation and exhaustion, landed on the precariously arranged remains of the Wager in Brazil, where after recounting what happened, they were greeted as heroes of a challenging and extreme journey.

However, six months later, another boat arrived off the coast of Chile with three sailors from the original boat, who claimed that their fellow passengers were actually responsible for a riot which led to a tyrannical and bloody confrontation between them after the shipwreck to decide who would take the roles of power in that desolate setting.

Faced with such a story, which included charges of treason and murderthe British Admiralty decided to initiate a special court-martial process to determine which of the two parties was narrating the true facts and thus reveal what happened on the island.

The film will seek to transfer that story that in the novel is presented as a thriller full of surprises that not only reveals what happened with the Wager and its protagonists but also problematizes the extremes to which human behavior and the very idea of ​​the imperial can reach.

Scorsese and DiCaprio began their close cinematic relationship in 2002 with New York gangsand continued their collaboration with other acclaimed titles such as The Aviator (2004), the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture the infiltrators (2006), The sinister island (2010), The wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Killers of the Flower Moonwhere the interpreter will make up the cast together with Robert DeNiro -another fetish actor from the filmmaker’s early days- and Jesse Plemons. The film will be produced by Sikelia Productions and Appian Way along with Imperative Entertainment and Eden Productions.