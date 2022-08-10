Manu Ríos, the Manchego who has conquered Pedro Almodóvar

The speed of success in the new generations approaches, on some occasions, that of light. There is more to see the race of Manu Rios (24 years old), who has gone from being a child prodigy who sang for the clients of his mother’s hairdressing salon, in Calatrava de la Calzada, to starring alongside Peter Pascal Y Ethan Hawke the next movie of Pedro Almodovar, the filmmaker born in Calatrava de la Calzada. The same town of La Mancha has already produced two international stars, although the new one is on the way to outshine the veteran: «What are the chances that two people are born in the same town, that one is a director of this caliber, and then I work with him?”, asks the actor in the magazine ‘GQ’. “I’m still in shock,” he concludes.

Manu Ríos could have been one more child prodigy of so many who come out of the ‘talent shows’: he made his debut on Castilla-La Mancha television in ‘Cantando en familia’, where he made a Luis Miguel in every rule, and he established himself in ‘Cántame como pasa’, on Spanish Television, where he fought to play the role of Charlie Brown for the musical based on the series ‘Tell me how it happened’. To protect him from her, her father left his job as an electrician to accompany him on a journey that began when he was just 13 years old and had already signed his first contract for ‘Les Miserables’.

Manu was good at communicating. He started on YouTube, recording music videos making ‘covers’ in which he showed himself as he was, displaying a pen that he himself was not even aware of. Then came Instagram, where he was able to unleash his creativity and look strikingly beautiful (he’s 1.82 meters tall). The growth of his networks was exponential: now he has 11 million followers. Although he himself admits that, when he left the town where he was born, he already had a million friends and three million euros in the bank. The series ‘Elite’ and ‘The Age of Wrath’ have enshrined him in roles with sexual charges and messages against homophobia that he has defended: “It is important to give visibility to these issues because there are many people with a closed mind,” he declared in a promotional interview.

Manu Ríos has preferred not to enter the rag of the rumors about his sentimental partners. Thus, despite the fact that his possible relationship with influencers was published Charles Parejo Y Marc Forne, has chosen not to deny it. He has his reasons: “For me it is super important to have my privacy and not publish everything about my life, because I feel that there are many people who love you, but there is also another who is aware of when you stumble,” he clarified to ‘GQ’.

As a good Sagittarius, you are adventurous, enterprising and intuitive. He is a fashion lover: «In high school I was always the different one because of the way I dressed, and although in the town I have had some bad comments, I have always tried not to think much about what he could say to me and wear what he gave me. he wins”, explains his very personal style. Manu was signed by the Next Models agency (now Next Management, expanding the representation to stars such as Dua Lipa either billie eilish) to parade on the world’s great catwalks, from Paris to Milan. He was the only Spaniard at the last Met Gala at the Metropolitan. Museum of New York, invited by Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, where he swept the red carpet in a double-breasted black tuxedo with a peaked lapel, made of embroidered tulle with jet details and crystals: “Sometimes I stop and think, ‘Fuck, I’ve been to the MET Gala’. I’ve been seeing her since I was a child in the town, and although I trust myself, it was unfeasible for me to go (—) he was very nervous (…) he was all very crazy ». In reality, a star has not been born: its light has been shining for a long time.