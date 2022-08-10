“Manchester United, the locker room rebels against Ronaldo’s whims”

The climate around Cristiano Ronaldo it gets heavier and heavier, even inside the locker room of the Manchester United. In fact, the uncertain future of the Portuguese striker seems to begin to affect the everyday life of the Red Devils universe, at the level of the technical staff and team group.

Manchester United and the Ronaldo knot As reported by the ‘Sun,’ in fact, most of the components of the Manchester United squad would be annoyed by CR7’s “prima donna” attitudes, to the point of positively seeing the possible departure of the former Juventus striker in the final stages of the transfer market summer, a hypothesis that became topical in the last hours after the indiscretion according to which theAtletico Madrid would have offered Alvaro Morata to United, perhaps to free up a place for Ronaldo, whose arrival would still be frowned upon by the Colchoneros fans.

Look at the gallery Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench: expressions become a viral meme!

“Manchester’s dressing room is tired of Ronaldo” To amplify the tension, as always in these cases, are the negative results of the team, which after the good signals launched during the summer tour, illuminated by the 4-0 at Liverpool, unexpectedly fell on the first day of the Premier League, defeat 2 -1 home from Brighton. Ronaldo, who started off the bench, took over in the second half at 0-2, also making a good contribution to Manchester’s reaction attempt and applying for a starting shirt against Brentford, but according to the ‘Sun’, which cited an internal source , Cristiano’s attitudes “are starting to annoy many teammates, who can’t stand the Portuguese’s childish whims and behavior”.

Watch the video Manchester United, fans download CR7