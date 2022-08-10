“Manchester United, the locker room rebels against Ronaldo’s whims”
The climate around Cristiano Ronaldo it gets heavier and heavier, even inside the locker room of the Manchester United. In fact, the uncertain future of the Portuguese striker seems to begin to affect the everyday life of the Red Devils universe, at the level of the technical staff and team group.
Manchester United and the Ronaldo knot
As reported by the ‘Sun,’ in fact, most of the components of the Manchester United squad would be annoyed by CR7’s “prima donna” attitudes, to the point of positively seeing the possible departure of the former Juventus striker in the final stages of the transfer market summer, a hypothesis that became topical in the last hours after the indiscretion according to which theAtletico Madrid would have offered Alvaro Morata to United, perhaps to free up a place for Ronaldo, whose arrival would still be frowned upon by the Colchoneros fans.
“Manchester’s dressing room is tired of Ronaldo”
To amplify the tension, as always in these cases, are the negative results of the team, which after the good signals launched during the summer tour, illuminated by the 4-0 at Liverpool, unexpectedly fell on the first day of the Premier League, defeat 2 -1 home from Brighton. Ronaldo, who started off the bench, took over in the second half at 0-2, also making a good contribution to Manchester’s reaction attempt and applying for a starting shirt against Brentford, but according to the ‘Sun’, which cited an internal source , Cristiano’s attitudes “are starting to annoy many teammates, who can’t stand the Portuguese’s childish whims and behavior”.
The strange summer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Heavy words that obviously refer to the entire turbulent summer spent by Ronaldo, who after enjoying a long leave to family reasonswhich exempted him from participating in the tour in the East and in fact the entire preparation phase, was the protagonist of another episode discussed on the sidelines of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, when after being substituted at the end of the first half the Portuguese left Old Trafford without waiting for his team-mates and the end of the game.