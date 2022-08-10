Love and Thunder premieres online on Disney Plus Day — Conocedores.com

Next September 8 will take place the Disney Plus Day with several announcements that will be confirmed in the coming days, and others already assured such as the debut of the movie Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks, and the new Pixar animated series, Cars on the Road. And breaking the tradition of taking his movies from the cinema to streaming with an average of 47 days, Thor 4: Love and Thunder premieres precisely during that day to enhance the day of DisneyPlus.

The first title confirmed to premiere on Disney Plus Day is the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Disney’s Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the lonely woodcarver who wishes on a star that his new puppet would turn into a real boy.

The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio.

The second announced title sees a beloved series of Pixar films get the TV series treatment, with Cars on the Road seeing the return of Lightning McQueen and Mater.

And while we wait for more announcements, we can already confirm that Thor 4: Love and Thunder opens on September 8, a couple of weeks after 45/47 days of its debut in theaters.

The film did not get good reviews from the public, with a score of only 6.7 points (out of a maximum of 10) according to the IMDb portal. It was not bad at the box office, with more than 700 million dollars in revenue, although the number is far from other Marvel titles that are not having their best moment at the box office, with the exception of the excellent Spider-Man 3: No. Way home.

Besides Cars, Pinocchio and Thunder 4: Love and Thunder, what else to expect?

Also, let’s remember that last year, during Disney Plus Day, Disney offered new and returning subscribers a month’s subscription at a reduced price. It is not yet known if that will happen in 2022 as well, or if it will return to the format of a free trial of 3, 7 or 14 or 30 days.

Yes, confirmations are expected about the future of proposals such as The Acolyte, Indiana Jones, more Star Wars movies and the long-awaited season 3 of The Mandalorian.

september will be a great month to subscribe to Disney Plus and take advantage of the offers, especially contracting annual subscriptions, which allows you to freeze the subscription price for one year.