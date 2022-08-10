Lisa from Blackpink on how to wear a blazer, bralette and jeans to the office

lisa from blackpink is ready to become a style prescriber. Since she debuted as an ambassador for bvlgari in an ensemble he coordinated with Anne Hathaway, nothing was ever the same. Her career is on the rise, just like his looks, they are becoming more and more memorable.

The Thai singer has a master’s degree in how to wear jeans. Recently, she outshone with an obsessive combination: tank top and jeans. Experimenting is part of her vocabulary, which leads her to create from simple looks to soulful ones. trendy. She has managed to position herself as a true muse of jeans wearand finished corroborating it with a straight design, a wide shoulder blazer and bralette.

How to wear blazer with bralette and jeans according to Lisa from Blackpink?

If you are looking for sophisticated inspiration to wear from Monday to Friday, we recommend you take a look at the stylistic bibliography of the blackpink member. In his closet you will find a little black dress reformed, slouchy pants, a leather trench-coat and just the right pieces for the office.

In her latest Instagram post, she taught how to create a professional look that navigates between modernity and simplicity. It’s about a oversized blazer chalk line. Yes, just like that design that distinguishes the male wardrobe, are you willing to borrow it? We do. To give it a more delicate approach she combined lingerie on displaycontroversial trend.

However, to avoid any missteps and reveal more skin than it should, the dancer chose some high waist jeans and straight fall, and styled them with a belt. We know that the office seat is eager to see this fusion, so we advise you to wear some pointed toe ankle boots, loafers or pump shoes electrifying.

As the attire has a certain drama, the originally from thailand preferred a beauty look basic and natural: straight hair with bangs, clean eyelids and pink lipstick —a commemoration of 80s fashion—. Her chameleon personality has led her to become a Referrer for the new generations, creating trends as they go, as if it were a catwalk.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing a blazer with lingerie underneath?