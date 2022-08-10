Like Johnny Depp, these celebrities rose from the ashes after facing serious legal problems

Immunity for being famous; talent that shines in the end; lack of memory among people or simply everyone deserves a second chance.

The fact is that just as Johnny Depp lives a second wind in his artistic career, he has even been taken by Dior as his new image, after the media trial with Amber Heard where he was accused of violence; other public figures have overcome situations that for many were insurmountable.

Here we present five of those cases.

Robert Downey Jr.

There were several years, between 1996 and 2001, when no one in Hollywood wanted to see Robert Downey Jr. Wrapped up in drug problems, him escaping at some point from a detox clinic; The actor sank the talent that he showed in the movie “Chaplin”, being the protagonist of several trials for possession of any illegal substance.

But in 2003 something happened. He met a producer, with whom he fell in love and married a year later, while leaving the vice in which he had been introduced by his own father. During the following years he accepted all kinds of characters, as long as he appeared on camera, but in 2008 he received the role that made him resurface as the phoenix, that of the billionaire Tony Stark, in the film Iron Man, which catapulted him. to the top of the most sought-after actors.

Michael Jackson

After being one of the most successful and beloved singers by the public, the image of Michael Jackson suffered a severe setback, in 1993 he was accused for the first time of child abuse. At that time, doubts about his innocence remained in the air, after he paid 15 million dollars to the family of the alleged victim, to avoid a trial, it was an acceptance of his guilt. Months later he married Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, who was supposedly a publicity stunt for both of them.

In 1995 his double album “HIStory; past, present and future, Book I”, sold more than 20 million copies in the world; a single called “Scream”, with her sister Janet de Ella, reached number 5 on Billboard and “You are not alone” entered the Guinness Record.

But a shadow of the past resurfaced in 2005, when he was brought to trial for the complaint of a young man, who claimed that Jackson had abused him when he was 13 years old. Although he was brought to the stand, the jury found him not guilty; but the damage had already been done, no one could talk about Jackson without mentioning his alleged fondness for minors. In 2009 and after several economic scandals, the artist died unexpectedly, he was preparing a great world tour with which he would return to the stage.

Lindsay Lohan

During her childhood and adolescence, the actress achieved great world fame for films such as “Game of Twins”, “A Crazy Friday” or “Mean Girls”, she was even considered by several producers as a magnet for the box office. But in 2007 her career went downhill, parties, emotional problems, the use of toxic substances and alcohol brought her to court several times.

That year a judge sentenced him to one day in prison for driving in an inconvenient state, but he was told he had to, among other things, attend driving classes and pay a fine of 100 thousand dollars. Three years later, after being absent from the course, she was apprehended, sentenced to three months in prison and fined $200,000, in addition to undergoing several drug tests every week. By then, her scandals had surpassed the success of her films; As if that were not enough, her sentimental life also became a focus of attention, her relationship with a famous DJ and later a video that came to light where she was beaten by her then Russian boyfriend. they went viral.

He decided to leave the US to get clean. She participated in some European reality shows and made appearances in theater. This year she awaits the premiere of the series High School Love, where she is the narrator and, by the end of the year, Falling for Christmas.

Gloria Trevi

With a successful career, the scandals for the interpreter of “Old Shoes” began in 1998, when her ex-chorister, Aline Hernández, published the book La Gloria por el diablo, where she narrated the nightmare she lived next to the artist and her then partner. sentimental and representative, Sergio Andrade. Gloria’s case not only meant the fall of a great star, it also became the most controversial and commented topic in all of Mexico. The singer was accused of committing and allowing all kinds of acts against the girls who worked with her, in addition to being the magnet to attract more young people to the so-called “Clan Trevi-Andrade”.

In June 1999 an arrest warrant was issued against her, but it was not until January 2000 that, along with Sergio Andrede and María Raquenel Portillo, she was arrested in Brazil on charges of kidnapping, rape and corruption of minors. She spent two years in a Rio de Janeiro prison and was later extradited to Mexico to face justice. But in 2004 a judge in Chihuahua, where she was being held, ordered her release after not finding sufficient evidence against her. Months later, she released the album “How the universe is born” which in just three days reached a Gold Record for 100,000 copies sold and, later, Platinum, in addition to reaching number 4 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums.

Since then he has released seven more albums. In her official YouTube account, the reproductions of her songs exceed 100 million views and “Five minutes” exceeds 50 million views.

Winona Ryder

One of the most recognizable actresses of the 1990s saw her career fall apart when, in 2011, she was sentenced to three years of probation for stealing $4,700 worth of merchandise from a well-known store. Winona disappeared from the cameras for a while and was almost forgotten by the public who loved her so much. Two years later, she gave voice to the film “Frankenweenie” and acted in Jason Statham’s “Fire Line Next Door”, although both projects passed unnoticed.

It was in 2016 when the project that returned her to the top of the entertainment world came into her hands, the successful Netflix series, “Stranger Things”. Her character as Joyce Bayers turned Ryder back into a well-known actress and completely cleaned up her image.

