Leader of the Mumford & Sons gang was abused as a child

CDMX.- Marcus Mumford, leader of the rock band Mumford & Sons, acknowledged in an interview for GQ magazine that he was a victim of child sexual abuse.

“Like a lot of people, and I’m learning more and more about this as we go along and I play it with people, I was sexually abused as a child,” the musician and songwriter said. “Not by family and not in the church, which some people might assume. I hadn’t told anyone in 30 years.”

Mumford, 25, of California, USA, added that his latest solo single, “Cannibal,” addresses these experiences, dating back to when he was just six years old.

“I can still taste you and I hate it. That was not a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it. You took the first slice from me and ate it raw. I tore it off with your teeth and lips like a cannibal, you fucking animal.” , points to a verse of the song, whose video clip was directed by Steven Spielberg.

The day Marcus Mumford hit rock bottom

In the interview, Marcus Mumford, whose parents were leaders of the Vineyard Churches, an evangelical Christian denomination, recalled that when he went on tour in 2018 with Mumford & Sons, he “hit rock bottom,” and that’s when he decided to begin to heal.

He sought out a trauma therapist and, in his second session, talked about his experiences as a child, which turned his stomach and kept him in shock.

“Apparently, it’s very common,” the singer explained. “Once you basically unhook denial and start the process of removing some of the suppression, then it’s very natural for those things to come up. I’ve had trouble breathing my whole life. Not asthma, just catching my breath.”

“What I went through was the first in a series of really unusual and unhealthy sexual experiences at a very young age. And for some reason, and I really can’t figure out why, I didn’t become a sexual abuse perpetrator, even though I’ve had my fair share of cowardly behavior.”

“Cannibal” is the first track from Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album, Self-Titled, which will be released worldwide on September 16.