Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Tammy Hembrow flaunts her tiny waist in skinny jeans and crop top just weeks after giving birth

TAMMY Hembrow posted a sexy photo on her Instagram to prove she still has it after having a third child.

She posted four photos in an Instagram gallery in which she wears mom jeans, red lipstick, and a tiny red crop top.

5

Tammy has toned abs and chest on display in the first two photos of the series.

The photos show her in sensual poses standing inside the open door of her $ 460,000 white Bentley Bentayga.

The last two photos show a surprise appearance of the newborn daughter, Posy, in a red and white gingham set.

The little girl’s dress complimented her mothers perfectly.

BODY-ODY-ODY

Since giving birth to Posy in June, Tammy has criticized her figure on every occasion.

Just a month after giving birth, Tammy did yoga on the beach in a barely pink bikini and wrote that she was motivated to get in shape.

A few days later, Tammy posted photos of her in sheer olive green lingerie flexing her legs and abs.

In August, she shared photos of herself in lingerie again, but this time the set was light blue, lace and sheer.

Most read in Entertainment

Tammy made sure to show off her photo-perfect butt in a thong bikini too.

JENNER FEUD

In recent months, rumors have emerged of a feud between Tammy and Kylie Jenner.

Their relationship soured when it was announced that Kylie named her son, whom she had had in February, Wolf.

Wolf is also the name of Tammy’s son, who is six years old.

The feud is believed to have started because Kylie was an impersonator.

Kylie changed her son’s name because “she didn’t feel like it [Wolf] it was him”.

The new name of Kylie and Travis’ son has not been made public.

5

5