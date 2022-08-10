This August 10, Kylie Jenner turns 25. To the surprise of many, at her young age, the socialite and businesswoman has accumulated a great fortune of $ 750 million dollars. She is also the mother of two sons, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

In addition to the rapper, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has dated other celebrities. We share the complete history of Kylie’s couples.

Kylie Jenner’s dating history: From Tyga to Travis Scott

his first love

Before venturing into romances with various rappers, Jenner was in a serious relationship with Ramsey IV as a teenager, from 2008 to 2011.

Cody Simpson

Jenner had a brief relationship with the singer in 2011. Simpson poked fun at their breakup during an April 2014 appearance on Hello Ross. “The whole Kody thing didn’t work out for me”he joked.

Jaden Smith

In 2013, Smith and Jenner’s friendship turned romantic. Though it’s unclear when the duo split, they remained close friends, even sparking relationship rumors in September 2019 after attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s wedding.

Lil Twist

Jenner was briefly linked to Lil Twist in 2013. The two seemed to have the same group of friends, which is why they continued to date until 2014.

Tyga

Kylie met Tyga at Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16 party in 2011. The rapper claimed on Twitter in September 2014 that they were “just friends” as romance rumors mounted amid their age gap. Both confirmed their relationship when she turned 18 in August 2015. The couple separated permanently in April 2017.

PartyNextDoor

During the break with Tyga in 2016, Kylie dated PartyNextDoor. However, she reconciled with Tyga soon after.

Travis Scott

Scott and were first linked in 2017. Both of them they welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018. Subsequently, they broke up in 2019 before restarting their romance in early 2021. Later, On February 2 of this year, the couple welcomed their second child.