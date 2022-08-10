Kylie Jenner turns 25 and these are her best outfits

Kylie Jenner she’s partying. The successful businesswoman and younger sister of clan kardashian, turns 25. Whether you are a loyal customer of kyliecosmeticsWhether you’re an obsessive fan of the brand or completely traumatized by its every move, the power it wields over the way young women dress today is undeniable.

In recent years, his influence on fashion has expanded beyond beauty to encompass the best style choices she makes for those rare red carpet appearances or, much more frequently, at your Instagram account.

personal taste of Kylie Jenner, the celebrity With more than 300 million followers on his social networks, he embraces vintage design (he has a huge collection of Birkins bags) and an appreciation for emerging talent. She has also worn spectacular dresses at the Met Gala – are you a fan of her Off-White wedding dress or the fabulous Versace model with lilac feathers? – And her overflowing wardrobe on vacation, which he has worn on his trips to the south of France, to the luxurious Amangiri resort in Utah and to the Bahamas.

Check out 25 of his best style moments in recent years, below.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti