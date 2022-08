Leaving a nightclub, the well-known television personality, Kylie Jenner, was caught wearing a very particular pair of jeans, which belong to a Chilean designer who has already marked his way in fashion by the hand of several American celebrities. .

During this weekend the American businesswoman Kylie Jenner she was captured by paparazzi leaving a club in London by the hand of Travis Scott, however, the most striking thing was the outfit she wore at the party, which belongs to a Chilean designer.

A silver top, backless and hooded, accompanied by particular jeansthey made the name of the couturier resound Sebastian Albornoz.

“I will always be that girl!” Was what the creator of Kylie Cosmetics wrote next to her photos wearing the clothes designed by the Chilean, who expresses her ideas under the Sevali brand.

However, the designer, who bases his designs on scraps of recycled clothingnot only has she dressed the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but her outfits have also been worn by other celebrities.

Rosalia wore a white Sevali design with various emulations of famous brands such as Louis Vuitton and Victoria Secret, for Rihanna’s fashion show, where she presented her Savage line.

Lourdes LeonMadonna’s daughter, like Jenner, was caught wearing designer clothes in a after party of the Met Gala.

However, one of the most fanatical of Albornoz’s style is lisa from blackpinkwho wore a full look created by sevali pFor the video clip of her solo debut, LaLisa.

The Chilean couturier’s designs were even present at the ice cream music video of the collaboration made by the South Korean band with Selena Gómez, where it was Jisoo who used Sevali, as recorded in his Instagram account.

The talent of the Chilean, characterized by asymmetrical cuts, striking colors and high contrast, was also embedded in the November 2021 cover of Marie Claire.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have worn Albornoz outfits are Alexa Dimie, Doja Cat and the Chilean singer Javier Mena.