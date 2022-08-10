Kylie Jenner, how is your private jet in which you travel?

At her young age, Kylie Jenner has become one of the richest celebrities in the world, thanks to the fact that he has known how to manage his image very well and finances, but as expected, he has also had to face some criticism, among which is the controversial trips on his 12-minute private jet.

And it is that the also businesswoman has known how to spend every penny she makes with her makeup company and has taken advantage of it, since with that money she bought a beautiful private jet worth 70 million dollars.

Inside it, it can be seen that it is a place where many people would like to stay for a long time, since, in addition to having very good taste for decoration, It is an excellent option to stay comfortable surrounded by luxuries, both outside and inside.

The creator of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’, acquired a plane called ‘Global Express’ according to the Page Six website, in which it is believed that she has enjoyed great moments, according to what she has shared on her social networks.

In some of her photographs, Jenner can be seen enjoying the company of her friends and family as she usually does at all times, so traveling would not be different for her.

The star has managed to maintain her luxurious lifestyle thanks to everything she has achieved with her makeup brand, but How is the plane for which it has been so criticized for taking such short flights?

Kylie Jenner Jet

The plane measures approx. 2.5 meters wide and 18 meters longaccording to what is published in ‘The Sun’, and on it, you can read the word ‘KylieSkin’, which refers to the brand of which she is the founder and which also bears her name.

In addition, it is covered with a thin line that runs through its design to give it a unique touch; however, this is only about the exterior, since within it, many luxuries can be enjoyed.

Inside, the jet has white seats, which are accompanied by pink blankets and some pillows from the same brand that are personalizedso that the people who travel in it can do so in the most comfortable way possible.

On the sides, you can enjoy the lighting that changes color and intensities according to the time of day or mood where the travelers are.

One of the most notable elements it’s the seats, which are designed by Parisian luxury brand Hermes; however, it is important to emphasize that in addition to this, it has private rooms, an entertainment suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, a rest area for the crew, a huge closet and plenty of space to store your luggage.

Kylie has made sure that every little detail inside it is seen from her point of view, in order to get the desired results with the jet, and make it a reflection of who she is as a person.