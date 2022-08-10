Kylie Jenner: from the reality show of the Kardashian family to lead the ranking of young billionaires in the world

Kylie Jenner: from the reality show of the Kardashian family to lead the ranking of young billionaires (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of the businesswoman Chris Jenner and the former Olympic decathlon champion, Caitlyn Jennerwho at the time was known as Bruce Jenner. Her older sister is Kendallfrom the hand of the one who began to step strong in the world of fashion and showbiz by jointly founding a clothing line.

His parents separated, but from his previous relationships he has eight half-siblings: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian (fruit of the marriage of his mother with the lawyer, Robert Kardashian), in addition to Burt, Brandon and Brody Jenner (the children that his father had with his first wife, Linda Thompson)

At the age of 10, he began to excel in the famous series “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, where his family showed daily his opulent life and the professional achievements of each of its members.

With the reality show, which ended in 2021, it is estimated that the five sisters and their mother shared more than 2 billion dollars in profits. In a television interview, kim kardashian He confessed that, without that program, he would never have reached the place he occupies.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they participated in their reality show,”Keeping Up With the Kardashian” (AP)

But at just 14 years old, Kylie began to shine with her own light when she founded the cosmetics company that bears her name, kyliecosmetics. In 2012, she ventured into the world of fashion together with Kendall, with whom she created a line that bears her name, but in 2015 she began the path with which she now amasses a fortune: her own line of cosmetics. she.

For it, He knew how to capitalize on a lip augmentation with hyaluronic acid, which captured the attention of the media and his fans. The change in his mouth drew so much attention that he had to go out and give explanations, alleging that he had only outlined them with makeup, which gave him the initial kick to launch kylie lip kita lip kit through which her followers could copy the shape of her striking lips.

Kylie Jenner and her father, who was then called Bruce Jenner. Today is Caitlyn Jenner (Getty Images)

Kylie Cosmetics began to climb in sales by leaps and bounds and the profits she earned from her products skyrocketed, to the point that in 2017 he was ranked 59th on the Forbes Celebrity 100. He was among the 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world and, at just 19 years old, he was the youngest person to make that list. Only with the sale of her cosmetics, she had managed to earn more than 41 million dollars.

As for her personal life, Kylie keeps an eye on her two children, the result of her relationship with the rapper, Travis Scott, whom he met at the famous Coachella Festival. The couple began their romance in April 2017 and, in September of that year, they were already expecting Stormy. But not all were roses, since in 2019 they stayed apart for a while, after she found out that Travis had been unfaithful to her. However, they soon became parents to her second child, wolfwhose name was changed a few months after his birth.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner (Getty Images)

Her children are also a source of business inspiration, with Kylie launching a makeup collection in honor of Stormi, as well as a successful baby line. Today, has countless products bearing his name. In addition to its cosmetics and skin care line, it has collections of shoes and bags, hair extensions, false eyelashes, nail polish, sunglasses, vitamin supplements, gym equipment and even pieces of jewelry, some in partnership with large companies.

Although he ventured into music, he participated in music videos and was the protagonist of several television programs -such as a reality show about his life called Life of Kylie- The American celebrity – who, thanks to some surgeries and beauty touch-ups, has experienced several changes in her face and body – does not lose focus on her company. He added different collaborations with Kim Kardashian and his mother, Kris Jenner, who broke sales records. Even all her commercial actions were further enhanced with the arrival of the Kylie Cosmetics application.

In 2019, she again teamed up with Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand and together they launched a perfume. It was then that the businesswoman decided that it was time to go for more. Thus, his new line for skin care arrived, Kylie Skinwhere it offers creams, cleansers, scrubs and make-up removers.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi (The Grosby Group)

The resounding success of her cosmetic line made the big companies start to notice her. This is how, in 2020, she managed to become the artistic director of makeup for the Balmain show for its spring collection, no less than within the framework of Fashion Week in Paris.

In Instagramthe celebrity has 365 million followers who don’t miss any of her moves, both in her personal and professional lives, and who are loyal buyers of her line of makeup and skin care products. But the model also entered through the front door of TikTokwhere her videos are a real success and soon go viral, such as those in which she is seen dancing sensually, posing in lingerie or with her mother, Chris Jenner, with which he garnered 25.5 million views.

Kylie Jenner and her partner, Travis Scott (Reuters)

When the influencer decided to stop using Snapchat, Because it didn’t like the new version of that social network, the company lost more than $1.3 billion in share price. On Twitter, he has more than 40 million followers.

But in her dizzying rise as a businesswoman, she had to deal with various legal issues, such as when the singer Minogue Kylie he won a lawsuit for the brand Kylie, or when the makeup artist Vlada Haggard accused her of hijacking his style, using dripping lip gloss and gold-plated fingertips as his brand image. Also, when the British artist Sarah Pope sued her for using a neon mouth as a logo.

Another point of tension was when an organization denounced the poor salary conditions of the workers in which they worked in the company of Kylie and Kendall. In fact, the social networks echoed this claim and their followers claimed them for the payment of their workers.

Kylie Jenner became a powerful entrepreneur in the world of cosmetics and skin care (Getty Images)

Another point of controversy occurred in 2018, when appeared on the cover of Forbes assuring that she owned a net worth of 900 million dollars and that she was shortly to become the youngest self-made billionaire, a title with which it would automatically scroll to mark zuckerberg, who has held that position since he was 23 years old. This unleashed a barrage of criticism from those who argued that when Kylie was born, her family already had fame and money.

After a dispute with the publication, which also ended before the Justice, in 2020 and at 20 years old, Kylie was able to top the Forbes list of the hundred youngest and richest women who made themselves.

Today, the American model, businesswoman and celebrity owns a fortune of more than 1700 million dollars who amassed in the world of cosmetics and skin care. When asked what the secret of her success was, she didn’t hesitate to answer: “I didn’t expect anything in particular when I started selling makeup. I can’t see the future, but it feels great. It’s a pat on the back… It’s the power of social media ”.

