Kris Jenner shares tender photos of Kylie Jenner to celebrate her 25th birthday

Kris Jenner shared a series of sweet photos of Kylie Jenner when she was little to celebrate her 25th birthday. In addition, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan dedicated a moving message to celebrate the life of her youngest daughter.

This Wednesday, like every August 10 since 1997, Kylie Jenner celebrates her birthday and makes it more and more special. This time, as a mother of two little ones and with Travis Scott On her side, the businesswoman will celebrate in a big way having reached her 25th birthday.

Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday with tender photography

The “momager” does not miss any important date and always dedicates a few words to her loved ones on their life anniversaries. The birthday of her youngest daughter was no exception to her and she shared a post on her social networks where she expresses her best wishes and flatters her little girl

“Happy birthday to my baby! You are more than a dream come true and you are the most wonderful daughter, mommy, sister, aunt, friend and you are very wise beyond your years. You are kind, you are very generous, intelligent, compassionate, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out, ”she began in her extensive text.

“You are the most wonderful mom and im so proud of all your accomplishments and your amazing drive always. You are and always will be my baby and I am beyond proud of you. I love you very much. Felix birthday, my angel! She ended by sending her daughter a kiss and hugs.

The publication quickly reached thousands of likes and comments, among which messages of congratulations to the businesswoman Kylie Jenner stood out, she did not let the congratulations from her mother go unnoticed, to which she replied: “I love you mommy”.

Recommended video: Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner dancing on their private jet