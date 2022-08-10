Kourtney Kardashian’s Stepdaughter Fashion Ad, Alabama Barker, BANNED for “inappropriate” content because she was 16

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker announcement for PrettyLittleThing was banned due to “inappropriate” content.

The 16-year-old posed in images that an advertising agency criticized for portraying a child in a “sexual” way.

4

In the countryside, Alabama – whose father Travis Barker is married to Kourtney – wore a pink minidress, pink high heels, and orange sunglasses.

He held a hose and sprayed a nearby hedge. In another image, she lies down on a bed and licks her lips while she talks on the phone.

The ad text reads: “Erase that reality of teenage dreams with micro mini skirts barely there.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) noted that the image “revealed her breasts”, while another campaign photo featured Alabama wearing a “tight short dress while sucking a lollipop.”

The ASA has banned advertising in the UK, saying it is “in violation of our rules which state that advertisements must not portray or represent anyone who is, or appears to be, under 18 sexually”.

A spokesperson said the Alabama sunglasses, which contained the text “THAT’S HOT” were considered a “reference to sexual or passionate feelings.”

They added: “We felt that some of his poses could also be considered sexual.

“In several images, Ms. Barker was shown lying on a bed and in one of them she was licking her lips in a sexually suggestive way.

“Many of the images in which she was wearing a miniskirt have seen Ms. Barker squat or bend her leg, which accentuated the prominence of her upper thighs, to the point where her buttocks were almost visible.

“Also, we noticed that Mrs. Barker was shown in another image

by spraying a water pipe placed between his legs, which we considered focused the eye on the groin area ”.

BACK SHOT

PrettyLittleThing said they “had no intention of sexualizing Ms. Barker and disagreed that she was portrayed sexually.”

The fast fashion retailer added that Alabama and her team approved the images and that the photo of Alabama sucking a lollipop was a nod to the Y2K trend the campaign was portraying.

They also said they want to convey a message of body positivity to “encourage and empower young women to embrace their bodies and inspire confidence.”

Alabama has not publicly commented on the ban. The ad can still be shown in the United States.

Alabama unveiled its new deal with PrettyLittleThing in March, telling fans, “I’m so excited to finally announce that I’m the new @prettylittlething Brand Ambassador Stay tuned …”

NEW AMBASSADOR

His stepmother Kourtney commented on a bunch of hearts, while friends offered their congratulations.

But fans almost immediately turned to the teenager’s parents for allowing her to model, claiming that “she’s just a girl” and “she shouldn’t be working.”

“Isn’t she 16? God, this world is so fucked up lol, ”said one commentator on Reddit.

“I’m really getting old huh… There’s no denying it now that the new generation of influencers are their age,” added another.

A month later, Alabama spoke directly to its fans in a video as the new label ambassador.

“Hey guys, I’m here on set for my first brand ambassador photo shoot for PLT. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. “

The new entrepreneur sent a quick kiss to the camera before posing in a variety of bright outfits.

His father Travis was labeled a “dadager” and was criticized by fans for setting Alabama on the path of modeling.

4

4