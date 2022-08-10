Kourtney Kardashian fans comment on her latest viral photo

The 25 most handsome celebrities in the world: photo by photo

Everytime that kourtney kardashian posts something on his Instagram profile, the content in question is the subject of comments (well, actually that happens with the entire Kardashian ‘klan’). But it is that if, in addition, the images are related to her nineties past, the ‘hype’ is greater. The reason? Among other things, because without realizing it, the sisters were already authentic prescribers of style. No one knew what awaited them on the road, and looking back thinking that too, is curious to say the least.

Thus the things, the photo that kourtney kardashian posted a few days ago on his Instagram continues to generate debate, and there is a detail that his fans are now commenting on. In her image she appears 28 years ago, with a backpack and a ‘look’ that reveals the year she was made: fine eyebrows, an ideal hairstyle with hairpins and her backpack to go to ‘insti’. If you don’t remember it, here we leave it. In the text, she wrote: “1994 with my backpack.”

Well, the detail that his followers now comment on ‘randomly’ has to do with the fact that nothing has changed. “I’m just thinking that still exactly the same” or “time has not passed for her” are the most repeated comments and, if you look closely, it is actually very strong how she still has the same face today as she had as a teenager.

Kourt maintains the same features as always, and that is something that fans do not overlook every time she publishes a photo from the past, like this one that also generated the same debate, a few months ago.

Are there any celebrities who still have the same face as when they were ‘teen’? To us, in a matter of exactly the same faces, we come up with this list of famous fathers and sons, who were like that at the same age. But come on, we believe that Kourtney is the only one who has passed the game of the passage of time…

