Kim Kardashian poses in a session with a small neon bandeau bikini

kim kardashian showed off her curvaceous figure clad in skimpy swimsuits during a photoshoot to promote your recent collection of SKIMS.

The account of Instagram of the fashion brand shared a photograph of the businesswoman wearing the neon design of Dipped Fits Everybody, one of the newly launched on its website. Kim posed for the camera lying on her side, flaunting her flat stomach and toned curves.

wore a top bandeau with a straight neckline to match a string bikini low cut; Both garments highlighted his worked figure and evident weight loss of almost 10 kilos.

The businesswoman omitted the use of any accessory that could steal attention from her tiny outfits.

His face was defined with bronzed makeup, smoky shadows on the eyelids, blush pink and lipstick nakedwhile her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and strands completely straight.

“New Arrival: New Fits Everybody. The body-hugging basics you’ve been obsessing over have just arrived in four shimmering shades! Don’t miss out on these limited edition colors, they won’t last long,” the post reads.

Kim has been keeping busy in recent weeks working on her many businesses, from her collection of womenswearswimwear, her cosmetics collections, even a recent collaboration with beats and dre in which the businesswoman launched a collection of hearing aids under her minimalist and modern concept, in various shades naked.

in your account Instagram shared some details of the photo shoot he shot for the advertising campaign and invited her fans to buy the headphones she designed herself.

She has also been facing media attention for her breakup with Pete Davidson and teasing from her ex-husband, Kanye West, in which he alludes to the fact that the comedian died.

A source told Page Six that after having ended their relationship of nine months and the rapper’s constant attacks, Peter Davison sought professional help to overcome his traumas.

“Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy. [psicológica]”, said the insider to the medium.

Since their relationship began Kanye West’se commissioned to harass the comedian, 28, and to threaten messages on social networks, even Instagram sanctioned West for publications that incited hatred.

She recently attacked him again by sharing a fake newspaper that said on the front page that “Sekete died at 28”. Sekete was the nickname Kanye gave Pete in the video Eazy where he suggested beheading and burying him.

“Kanye was very disruptive. He was posting negative things, now he adds thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like this,” the source said.

During the many and violent attacks to Davidson, fans of the rapper also sent threats of death the comedian worsening his mental health.

After returning from a vacation in the Caribbean with Kim, Pete reportedly had beefed up his security force because he feared fans would follow through on his death threats.

Pete and Kim have parted ways due to their multiple work and personal lives, although they remain on good terms and Kardashian is said to want to always be her friend because she still thinks he’s “the nicest, sweetest guy in the world.”