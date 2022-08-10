Kim Kardashian finally revealed if she has made any changes to her face

kim kardashian She is the star par excellence of reality shows and over the years she has only reaffirmed the place that belongs to her within the red carpets and the spotlight, but also over time there are many versions that suggest that the businesswoman has undergone different plastic surgeries or facial modifications to stylize his physical appearance and, for the first time, he has spoken about what are the modifications that has been done and those that are just inventions.

Kim Is The New Cover Face Of “Allure”; she sports extensive braided blonde hair, resembling a contemporary Rapunzel, in that she wears only nude-colored underwear and one of her feet plays with her own hair.



In her collaboration with the magazine, the star of “The Kardashians” opened her heart to talk about how important it is for her to take care of her appearance, and she not only cares about her physique, but also that of men and women. the rest.

The journalist with whom she was interviewed, narrated in the “Allure” article that Kardashian made some recommendations to improve her appearance, since the businesswoman has not only developed the ability to create trends in the world of fashion, but several and Several of her acquaintances have told her that she is a very good facial consultant, so they always ask her for advice to know what changes could favor them. To the reporter she suggested some botox under her eyes and microblading on her eyebrows.

The Kim that they paint in “Keeping up with the Kardashians” seems not to be so far from reality, since throughout the seasons of the series she is portrayed as the sister who tells the others what they should wear and what outfits they should wear. give up, for being out of fashion or giving a bad image to the style of the rest of the family.

Kardashian told the magazine that she likes to be honest when it comes to advising the image of other people, because she knows the most qualified consultants: “I have notes from the best doctors, the best in everything,” she assured and also confessed that she It’s about his other passion, to such an extent that he revealed that when all business and fame go overboard, he’ll set up a consulting company.

What have you done to your face, Kim?

But Kim was not only honest when it came to advising the “Allure” reporter, she also tried to be very honest when she asked her about the touch-ups she has done herself. “What do you have on your face right now?” the interviewer said, to which Kardashian replied that she had “a little bit of botox,” but she expressed that she didn’t have any fillers, neither in her lips nor in her eyebrows. “Unfilled. I never filled either one, ever,” she stated.

In addition, he pointed out that I have never used false eyelashes and bragged about the authenticity of his eyebrows. “No. I have never had eyelash extensions, I have never done anything. Today I only have a drop of mascara” and “yes, my eyebrows are real”, she assured.

The businesswoman did not miss the opportunity to clarify that although her appearance is very important, it is not an issue that I dedicated 100% of the day to, since she is a mother and has some little ones to watch over throughout the day, however, When the four of them are already in bed, she shared that it is the moment in which she performs the treatments that preserve her with an impeccable physique, “I do my beauty treatments late at night. After everyone is in bed.”



