Kim Kardashian celebrates 25 years of Kylie Jenner with unpublished photos | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | rmmn | OFF SIDE

Socialite Kim Kardashian turned to her social networks to share a series of photos and dedicate an emotional message to her sister Kylie Jenner for her 25th birthday, with whom she is enjoying a short vacation.

Through her official Instagram account, the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shared photos with her sister, where it can be seen that both maintain a close bond. The post was accompanied by an emotional message.

“Happy birthday, party girl (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol). Every year I am amazed at how wise, protective of your loved ones, and how generous your heart is. You are so special and unique”he wrote in his post.

“You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday Kylie Jenner, I love you so much Forever and ever!”, added an emotional Kim Kardashian.

As is known, Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family and is also one of the wealthiest young women in the world and the second wealthiest in her family, her fortune amounts to more than 1,700 million dollars.

